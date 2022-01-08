ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WV

Take a look at these homes on the Spencer market now

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 1 day ago

(Spencer, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spencer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wkaxj_0dgPThOp00

108 Vandale Ave, Spencer, 25276

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1935

108 Vandale Ave. Nice starter home or rental investment. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The home also has thermostat controlled floor furnace,front covered porch and storage shed. All furniture and appliances stays with the home. Priced at only $59,900.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2022 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104406)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXqi0_0dgPThOp00

137 Prospect St, Spencer, 25276

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 842 Square Feet | Built in 1900

137 Prospect Street - Well maintained 3 bedroom home with 2 bath, family room (recently remodeled), dining/kitchen combined with stainless steel appliance, laundry room and large storage room and large covered side deck! Also included detached garage, outbuilding and 2 car stall carport. Home has new roof, all city utilities and within walking distance to downtown Spencer. $75,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2022 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ma37d_0dgPThOp00

814 Summit Street, Spencer, 25276

6 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1992

814 Summitt Street, Spencer - Quality brick rancher located in Green Acres on a dead-end street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen/dining combined (dishwasher and cook stove included), living room and laundry room. Also includes attached 1 car garage, utility/storage room, front covered porch and back rear deck. Home has recently had many upgrades including metal roof, central heating and cooling and new flooring. This turn-key purchase is in excellent condition. Bonuses include all public utilities, high speed internet availability and wonderful location on dead end street! This one won’t last long. $149,900

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2022 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2oI5_0dgPThOp00

174 Weather Ridge Road, Spencer, 25276

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This unique all electric 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on 6.05 acres has plenty of entertainment of wild life. Off main Road, road frontage property with minimum traffic. The home is plumbed for gas if needed, new windows, new Laminate floating floor throughout the home with original HWFLRS underneath, new LED lights, home stained 2021, hot water tank 2019, Kitchen updated 2019, furnace approx. 8 yrs old, utility room in bathroom and 2 car carport.

For open house information, contact Phyllis J Carpenter, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2022 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-250121)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Nichols
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
57
Followers
323
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy