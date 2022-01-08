Take a look at these homes on the Spencer market now

(Spencer, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spencer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 Vandale Ave, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1935

108 Vandale Ave. Nice starter home or rental investment. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The home also has thermostat controlled floor furnace,front covered porch and storage shed. All furniture and appliances stays with the home. Priced at only $59,900.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

137 Prospect St, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 842 Square Feet | Built in 1900

137 Prospect Street - Well maintained 3 bedroom home with 2 bath, family room (recently remodeled), dining/kitchen combined with stainless steel appliance, laundry room and large storage room and large covered side deck! Also included detached garage, outbuilding and 2 car stall carport. Home has new roof, all city utilities and within walking distance to downtown Spencer. $75,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

814 Summit Street, Spencer, 25276 6 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1992

814 Summitt Street, Spencer - Quality brick rancher located in Green Acres on a dead-end street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen/dining combined (dishwasher and cook stove included), living room and laundry room. Also includes attached 1 car garage, utility/storage room, front covered porch and back rear deck. Home has recently had many upgrades including metal roof, central heating and cooling and new flooring. This turn-key purchase is in excellent condition. Bonuses include all public utilities, high speed internet availability and wonderful location on dead end street! This one won’t last long. $149,900

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

174 Weather Ridge Road, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This unique all electric 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on 6.05 acres has plenty of entertainment of wild life. Off main Road, road frontage property with minimum traffic. The home is plumbed for gas if needed, new windows, new Laminate floating floor throughout the home with original HWFLRS underneath, new LED lights, home stained 2021, hot water tank 2019, Kitchen updated 2019, furnace approx. 8 yrs old, utility room in bathroom and 2 car carport.

For open house information, contact Phyllis J Carpenter, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653