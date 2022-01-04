House hunting in Wichita? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(WICHITA, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wichita condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Wichita, pulled from our classifieds:

8201 E Harry #1104, Wichita, 67207 2 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome home to this move in ready 2 bed, 3 bath condo in the desirable Cedar Lakes Village! This charming condo comes equipped with all appliances, including the washer and dryer! Whats not to love with a bright and open floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen, 2 car garage and fenced yard. HOA dues cover the exterior of the unit and the HOA is in the process of repairing and repainting the exterior of the condominiums. Enjoy the benefits of Cedar Lake Village such as the community clubhouse that can be used to host family gatherings, complete with a full kitchen, tables and fireplace. There is also a fitness facility, indoor and outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts. HOA dues cover lawn service, snow removal, trash service and general upkeep of the common areas. Enjoy doing what you love with the extra time you'll have living this turnkey lifestyle!

1229 S Pershing Ave, Wichita, 67218 2 Beds 1 Bath | $17,000 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo! Home comes with a spacious living room and nice sized kitchen. All appliances stay, including the washer and dryer! HOA takes care of Roof, electrical issues, plumbing, windows, furnace, siding, Taxes etc Cash only

8724 W University St Apt B, Wichita, 67209 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute west side condo! Close to shopping and restaurants and easy access to Kellogg. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo comes with everything you need including a washer and dryer! HOA takes care of the exterior maintenance, exterior insurance, lawn service and trash. This condo has a new roof and gutters.

8201 E Harry St #301, Wichita, 67207 3 Beds 4 Baths | $137,500 | Condominium | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautifully redone 3 bedroom 3.5 bath condo located in SE Wichita is ready for you! With over 2300 finished sq ft, you will find brand new carpet and paint throughout along with new fixtures, among many updates done in this unit. Want less work? Well this unit is perfect as the exterior maintenance is handled by the HOA! Your HOA dues include lawn service, snow removal, trash, and the aforementioned exterior maintenance. You also have several amenities on site including a club house, exercise facility, lake/pond, as well as indoor AND outdoor pools. Turnkey living is available now, all it needs is you!

