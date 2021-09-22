Pennsylvania State Senator Robert Rovner, Longtime Feasterville Attorney, Dies at Age 77

Robert A. Rovner. Image via John Slavin at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Robert Rovner — CEO of the Feasterville law firm of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, and Nash — succumbed to a form of bone marrow cancer and passed away at age 77. Gary Miles chronicled his high-profile life for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rovner, a Temple grad, was called a Republican “boy wonder” when, at age 27, he became a Philadelphia assistant district attorney. He was sworn in aside Ed Rendell, future district attorney, Philadelphia mayor, and Pennsylvania governor.

He ran for several public offices over the course of his career: state senator, city councilman, state auditor general, and member of the U.S. Senate.

Despite never connecting, however, Rovner remained continually upbeat. His right-leaning political view became more centrist as he aged.

Rendell said that despite his losses, Sen. Rovner had “a great, winning personality. He was a kind and caring person who worked for good causes.”

Rovner had a trademark ability to remember people’s names and often reached out personally to clients, neighbors, and friends for birthday wishes or condolence messages at the passing of a loved one.

Pastimes included card playing, listening to Phillies games on the radio, and biking on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

“He was the best dad someone could have,” son Dan Rovner recalled.

More on the life of Robert Rovner is at The Philadelphia Inquirer .