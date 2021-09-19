Top homes for sale in Preston

(Preston, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Preston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

318 W Courtland Street, Spring Valley, 55975 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home on corner lot. Newer siding, newer windows and a large 2 car garage and all with small town living at its best.

840 3Rd Avenue Se, Harmony, 55939 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 2021 Ranch with an inviting appeal that you will love coming home to! The simplistic design is pleasing to the eye with high ceilings and an open floor plan with wonderful windows and country views. Beautifully designed this home features custom Amish built cabinetry, wood floors, gas fireplace, for that hearth & home feeling. The main floor offers a master bedroom, bath ,and walk in closet, along with a guest bedroom and bath. The lower level layout offers flexible space to meet your personal needs along with a additional bedroom and bath option. A few items yet to be completed within 30 days. You'll love the attached two car insulated garage and spacious 2/3 of an acre lot, backs up to country. Take a look today!

104 Hidden Valley Drive, Lanesboro, 55949 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,641 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home secretly nestled into Hidden Valley in Lanesboro. This one won't last long with the location, privacy and tucked in with nature and wild life (Deer, Turkey, Eagles and more!) Many updates have been done recently in the home and the landscaping and backyard is like a State Forest. Call for a private showing before it's too late...

609 S Section Avenue, Spring Valley, 55975 5 Beds 4 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This home has been in the same family for over 100 years. Custom built home back in the day. Original woodwork, hardwood floors, leaded glass windows, open staircase, 2 original light fixtures in the dining room and living room. Main floor bedroom was turned into a 3/4 bath with shower and would make a great laundry room/bathroom combination. The kitchen has an attached 5.8x5.8 butler pantry with original cupboards and new flooring. Wood columns separate the formal dining room from the living room. All carpet has been removed to expose the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Large foyer area coming in from the enclosed front porch. The upper level is home to 5 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and full bath. Basement has workshop area with work bench, laundry area with sink and shower. Solid built home with great foundation. With some updating this will make a fine stately home!

