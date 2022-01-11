ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Check out these houses for sale in Post

 5 days ago

(POST, TX) Looking for a house in Post? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Post area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UasAx_0dihN2GH00

502 Ave I, Post, 79356

2 Beds 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

Attention investors!! This is a great opportunity for a fix and flip or a rental! Home remodel has been started but is unfinished! This home sits on a large lot with several new trees planted and established! There are mineral rights owned that sellers wish to reserve.

For open house information, contact Cayson George, 5 Point Star Realty, LLC at 806-224-3145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dShFv_0dihN2GH00

613 10Th, Post, 79356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming home sits on a large lot and is ready for it's new owners! It has been well loved and cared for. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the dining room and entry way. A large living room with a fireplace offers a great space to host friends and family. The kitchen is spacious and offers room for an eat in area. Large walk in pantry provides plenty of storage. Call to schedule your tour!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Woods, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jobRX_0dihN2GH00

309 Ave I, Post, 79356

2 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in None

Here it is! The perfect property to Buy and Flip or Buy and hold for rental income. 2 Master Suites has its own bathrooms. Large Backyard. Owner has already started to do some remodeling. Great location! A must see... Sold" As Is" Call Listing Agent for appointment!

For open house information, contact Sandra Davis, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761

