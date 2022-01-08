Check out these homes on the Mineral Wells market now

(Mineral Wells, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mineral Wells. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1000 Turkey Meadows Lane, Weatherford, 76088 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful custom home under construction in the highly popular Rock Creek Ranch Estates development near Garner on over 12 acs. Custom kitchen with huge pantry, island, and nice breakfast area. There are indoor and outdoor fireplaces, large covered porches, and lots of windows. There is also a handy indoor pet washing area. Livestock are permitted and the entire property is fenced plus has an automatic gate. Great location just minutes from Weatherford and Mineral Wells.

505 22Nd Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Welcome home to your cozy ranch retreat. The beautiful outside appeal will draw you inside this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Inside newly remolded with lovely home features such as gorgeous natural laminate wood floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans and window blinds. You will be astonished by the updated kitchen with granite counter tops. fresh white cabinetry and subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures with window that overlooks the backyard. Large treed backyard is ideal for outside entertaining, family fun or pets. This home is a must see. You're sure to fall in love!

719 Oaks Crossing Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 399 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful and unique custom Park Model tiny cottage.Situated on 1.6 acres with views of the Baker Hotel.This tiny home features tongue and groove pine ceilings and walls.Hickory cabinets and Silverstone solid surface counter tops in kitchen and bath.Energy efficient mini-split heating and cooling.On demand propane hot water heater adds to the energy saving.Exterior Hardy board siding,metal roof with matching underpinning.12x15 attached porch and large two tier deck leading to a 23x43 above ground saltwater pool.This property has a 12x16 insulated air conditioned office or hobby room, also houses the pool equipment in a 4x6 room,a shop and large open shed for parking vehicles.

155 North Star Crossing Lane, Weatherford, 76088 4 Beds 3 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 2005

COME HOME TO PEACE AND TRANQUILITY! This beautiful and spacious home is located in the magnificent North Star Crossing Subdivision and boasts the desirable Peaster ISD! It has much to offer including a home office plus a large room upstairs which can be used as a bedroom, exercise space, media or playroom. Whether you decide to cozy-up at the living room fireplace or choose to enjoy beautiful sunsets over the wide-open pasture bordering your backyard, you will find this home to be well maintained and only missing YOU! Too much to list! The current homeowners know you will love it as much as they do! The subdivision amenities include a private pond, playground and clubhouse. Come see & make this one HOME today!

