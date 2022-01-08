Bay City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

831 County Road 201 (Carancahua Blvd), Sargent, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Ideal weekend get-a-way & fisherman's paradise featuring 3BR/2BA home built in 2011 on stilts with canal frontage offering short boat ride to ICW, Mitchell's Cut & East Matagorda Bay. The 1,200 sqft home with Hardiplank siding & metal roof has custom wood cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile/carpet flooring, double pane windows, vaulted family room ceiling & large covered deck overlooking the canal & Old Caney Creek. The 50' x 95' lot has a double-wide concrete driveway, is fenced for pets & has a vinyl bulkhead, pier for boat docking & fish cleaning area. There's a ground level work/storage room with space for vehicle/boat parking to the side. Sargent Beach is only a short drive away & easily accessed using newly constructed bridge over ICW. Come relax & enjoy! NOTE- dates & measurements taken from Matagorda County Appraisal District.

For open house information, contact Gary Helmcamp, Tri-County Realty, LLC at 979-725-6006

301 Ronald, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great starter home on a beautiful corner lot. # bedroom 2 bath with a detached 2 car garage. Beautiful trees on the property.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

1676 Cr 243 Selkirk Rd, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful home with stunning views of the Colorado river. This home features an open kitchen to living floor plan that had a major remodel in 2017. Make this your permanent residence or weekend escape with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a second living space. Property is AS-IS and fully furnished. Enjoy fishing from your own dock with cleaning table or from the water with access at the secured community boat ramp.

For open house information, contact Amberly Savage, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

5000 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522