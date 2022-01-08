ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Bay City-curious? These homes are on the market

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 1 day ago

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLdcq_0dgPQcAF00

831 County Road 201 (Carancahua Blvd), Sargent, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Ideal weekend get-a-way & fisherman's paradise featuring 3BR/2BA home built in 2011 on stilts with canal frontage offering short boat ride to ICW, Mitchell's Cut & East Matagorda Bay. The 1,200 sqft home with Hardiplank siding & metal roof has custom wood cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile/carpet flooring, double pane windows, vaulted family room ceiling & large covered deck overlooking the canal & Old Caney Creek. The 50' x 95' lot has a double-wide concrete driveway, is fenced for pets & has a vinyl bulkhead, pier for boat docking & fish cleaning area. There's a ground level work/storage room with space for vehicle/boat parking to the side. Sargent Beach is only a short drive away & easily accessed using newly constructed bridge over ICW. Come relax & enjoy! NOTE- dates & measurements taken from Matagorda County Appraisal District.

For open house information, contact Gary Helmcamp, Tri-County Realty, LLC at 979-725-6006

Copyright © 2022 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-132680)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9TcQ_0dgPQcAF00

301 Ronald, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great starter home on a beautiful corner lot. # bedroom 2 bath with a detached 2 car garage. Beautiful trees on the property.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2022 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775924)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKqcv_0dgPQcAF00

1676 Cr 243 Selkirk Rd, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful home with stunning views of the Colorado river. This home features an open kitchen to living floor plan that had a major remodel in 2017. Make this your permanent residence or weekend escape with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a second living space. Property is AS-IS and fully furnished. Enjoy fishing from your own dock with cleaning table or from the water with access at the secured community boat ramp.

For open house information, contact Amberly Savage, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2022 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775912)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4DAu_0dgPQcAF00

5000 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2022 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775913)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Colorado State
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Colorado River#Housing List#Icw#Mitchell#Cut East Matagorda Bay#Hardiplank Siding Metal#Tri County Realty#Llc#Bell Realty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
142
Followers
524
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy