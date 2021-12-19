Toledo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Toledo, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Toledo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1331 Rutledge, Abbottsford, 48182 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,155 Square Feet | Built in 1980

REMOVE SHOES, NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. Move right in to this spacious two story. lots of windows to let in lots of light, family room off of kitchen opens to huge 32x30 deck overlooking amazing rear yard. Large open foyer, home has great flow. New roof, furnace and A/C in 2017. 6 x 8 shed. Home warranty offered through First American.

For open house information, contact Doug Vandergrift, Vandergrift Company - Lambertville at 419-356-5427

7607 Comstock, Temperance, 48182 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1967

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2.5 car garage. Interior & exterior of home have been updated and remodeled within the last year. Home is like new construction inside, new floor coverings down stairs, refinished hardwood flooring upstairs, complete interior freshly painted, remodeled and updated kitchen and bathrooms, new interior and exterior light fixtures, new plumbing through the home, all new kitchen appliances, new vinyl siding on exterior, new central air conditioning. Move in at closing.

For open house information, contact Mike Sprott, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717

4517 North Haven Ave, Toledo, 43612 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Hardwood floors, an exceptional kitchen with new SS Samsung appliances. A large, fenced-in yard that provides tons of shade and a deep garage for all your toys! A Garrison Colonial that will not be forgotten is ready for it’s next owner to make it truly a spectacular home.

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

7163 Twin Canyon, Lambertville, 48144 3 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,683 Square Feet | Built in 1986

The view you never knew existed in Bedford Township! Come live in your own private retreat overlooking unbelievable ravine views and the peaceful sounds of the flowing creek below. MUST SEE... there's simply no camera lens that can equal observing the view in person! The designer of this home paid careful attention to the finest details including built-ins throughout, customer carved fireplace inspired by NYC townhouse magazine, expansive deck with multiple tiers and balconies, whole-house generator, super insulating material from Sweden for the foot-thick, soundproof walls, audio-video whole-house wiring by Jamiesons, customer cabinetry by Regal Cabinet, Swiss chalet wooden peaked ceiling in master bedroom, outdoor sprinkler system & so much more! The attic is high enough to be outfitted into a third story or the basement could be finished to offer additional living space. There is just so much to enjoy, and love about this home! Selling to settle a trust. Get inside & make an offer!

For open house information, contact Jade Montrie, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717