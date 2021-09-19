Check out these homes on the Sedalia market now

(Sedalia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sedalia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

668 E 17Th, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1915

2 Bedroom, Dining Room, Detached Garage, Part Basement, Hardwood Floors.

For open house information, contact - Kathy Nickel Team, Sedalia Realty at 660-829-5118

1405 S Prospect Ave., Sedalia, 65301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,129 Square Feet | Built in 1925

NEW! NEW! NEW! You won’t believe your eyes when you see this completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located in the middle of Sedalia. This home was stripped down to the studs and the back of the home was completely torn off and built new. This home has been completely rewired and re-plumbed and has a new hot water heater. There is spray foam insulation in the walls and cellulose in the ceiling. There is new sheetrock throughout as well as new Pella windows and new interior and exterior doors. You’ll love the modern finishes with the color scheme and 2 barn doors. New laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Beautiful tile work compliment each bathroom with new toilets, tubs, and vanities. The kitchen features new matching appliances, tile backsplash, and new countertops. You’ll appreciate all the recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in each room. This home has a newer roof and new siding! The backyard is fenced and is complete with a small patio, storage shed, and a 3 car garage that also has a workshop. Come take a look at this one, peace of mind will be found here. Call now to schedule your own showing before this one gets away! *** The sellers are immediate family members of both listing agents.

For open house information, contact TERRI HUNTER, Complete Real Estate Service LLC at 660-596-5093

2310 W 1St St Terr, Sedalia, 65301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come take a look! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home ready for new owners. Great square footage with just over 1900 square feet which includes formal dining room, & either a 4th bedroom or 2nd main floor family room. Nice closets throughout! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & countertop space & an eat-in area. Laundry/mud room right off of garage. Some hardwoods & new carpet, some updated light fixtures. Unfinished basement perfect for storm shelter & storage space with 2 staircase for easy moving. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Convenient west location close to shopping & dining!

For open house information, contact BILLIE BARNES, RE/MAX of Sedalia at 660-826-9911

19735 32Nd St Rd, Sedalia, 65301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Quiet country feel! This home has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Custom draperies & blinds as well as crown molding & wide trim! Updates include some newer carpet & remodeled bathroom with walk-in tub. Main living room features large picture window. Lots of cabinet space in bright kitchen along with eat-in area. 2nd family room with wood burning insert in walkout basement as well as 2-car garage. There are also 2 additional natural gas heat sources. Stamped sidewalk & porch! West location close to town on 1.14 acres on blacktop road. Large lot with fenced area, mature trees & landscaping. Located in Green Ridge school district! Seller prefers to sell as is.

For open house information, contact BILLIE BARNES, RE/MAX of Sedalia at 660-826-9911