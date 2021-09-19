CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

House hunt Valdosta: See what’s on the market now

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 4 days ago

(Valdosta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Valdosta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ3J4_0c10NhHK00

602 Scott Drive, Valdosta, 31601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1971

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!! THIS HOME JUST NEEDS SOME TLC, AND YOU!! HOME INCLUDES 3 BEDROOMS, AND 2 BATHS! NEW ROOF & A/C RECENTLY INSTALLED IN 2018. This property would make a great investment property, or first time homebuyer. Within minutes from parks, downtown, mall, I-75, SGMC, & VSU.

For open house information, contact Walter Scott, Legacy Realtors at 229-262-2855

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VMLSGA-125410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCoHi_0c10NhHK00

917 Williamsburg Dr, Valdosta, 31602

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1986

DON'T MISS SEEING THIS ONE! An Entertainer's delight. Enter the foyer on marble flooring that continues into formal dining room and living room. French doors from Living Room open into the massive Great Room (25 x 22) with volume ceiling, tile floors and custom wet bar with unique lighting and custom cabinets. The Great room then opens onto the recently added 26 x 10 sunroom with tile flooring, tinted windows and HVAC. The sunroom provides the perfect view of the meticulously maintained courtyard of fieldstones with multi-tier fountain and landscaping. Updated kitchen with tile flooring, granite and appliances plus breakfast area and huge pantry. All baths are updated with walk in tile showers, vessel sinks and designer wallpaper. MBR is spacious and features Plantation Shutters and 2 walk in closets (don't miss seeing the one behind the mirrored doors!! It's a must SEE!!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Hutton, COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER REAL E at 229-244-3535

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VMLSGA-125259)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFCuy_0c10NhHK00

821 E Brookwood Drive, Valdosta, 31601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property!

For open house information, contact Dale O'Connor, DIAMOND REALTY at 229-333-0002

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VMLSGA-126682)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7P9I_0c10NhHK00

1 Crestwood, Valdosta, 31602

4 Beds 5 Baths | $484,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,239 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to E Crestwood! Stunning estate in the middle of Valdosta! Great floor plan that includes a massive kitchen with eat in area that is perfect for entertaining.The kitchen also features huge windows that let in a lot of natural light. Master down floor plan with the other 3 bedrooms and media/game room upstairs. The master bedroom has so much space and features a built in office! The master bathroom has his and hers closets, a soaker tub, tile shower, and double sinks. Nice tall ceilings throughout this home! As you make your way upstairs you will see the game room on your left and a hallway on your right that leads to the other bedrooms. One bedroom has its own full bath and the other beds share a J&J bathroom. Beautiful paver patio that has plenty of space to entertain and overlooks the backyard. This home has been well taken care of and it shows as you walk through. Call today!

For open house information, contact Tommy Cangelosi, Georgia Florida Real Estate Services at 229-560-2081

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VMLSGA-124785)

ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

