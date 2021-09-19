Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Valdosta
(VALDOSTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Valdosta?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Valdosta area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Liberty, at 1115 N Patterson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Valdosta area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$3.33
$3.70
$3.55
|card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0