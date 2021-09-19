Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Valdosta?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Valdosta area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Liberty, at 1115 N Patterson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Valdosta area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty 1115 N Patterson St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 3460 Madison Hwy, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.33 $ 3.70 $ 3.55 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 901 Baytree Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 101 E Northside Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1310 N St Augustine Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.