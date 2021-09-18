What's up: Top news in Fort Worth
(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action
A doctor from Texas has revealed the realities of the last day before the controversial law to ban almost all abortions in the state took action. Signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, the law prohibits terminations once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is around the six-week mark where many women are unaware they are actually pregnant. Read more
That sure makes Ted Bundy look like a saint..... Anyone know the record for mass murders by a single person in a 24 hr. period.
80 likes 13 dislikes 35 replies
Just love all the armchair judges and juries out there. Blame the woman and punish the woman for everything. Didn't see anyone demanding forced vasectomies for the guy that got her pregnant. If you don't know her circumstances then maybe you shouldn't be passing judgment
32 likes 5 dislikes 25 replies
Gov. Abbott Signs $2B Texas Border Security Bill Into Law In Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to have Texas spend nearly $2 billion on border security. The governor signed the bill into law Friday, Sept. 17, in Fort Worth because of the effort Fort Worth police officers made in getting it passed. They were concerned about the opioids crossing the border and making their way into North Texas. The head of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association says drug trafficking is the most important reason for more border security. “I recognize that criminal activity that pours across the border doesn’t just stop at the border,”... Read more
Governor Abbott you have all the rights to stop this border and these illegals from coming in because this is a Humanity crisis
19 likes 2 replies
Thank you to our Governor who has the guts to stand up for the people of Texas!!!
12 likes 3 replies
Village Homes at Walsh in Fort Worth Texas!!
Located in fast-growing Fort Worth, the 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city. Walsh includes commercial development, residential neighborhoods, and mixed-use areas. Dedicated open spaces ensure neighborhoods, corporate campuses, tenants, visitors, and residents will enjoy the unique topography and beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth for decades to come. Read more
2 Fort Worth ISD employees die from COVID-19, officials say
District officials did not immediately identify the deceased employee. Fort Worth, Texas — Two employees of Fort Worth ISD died of COVID-19 this week due to an ever-increasing number of positives in the school system, according to school district officials. The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education met on Tuesday... Read more