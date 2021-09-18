CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

What's up: Top news in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 6 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Texas / indy100.com

Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action

Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action

A doctor from Texas has revealed the realities of the last day before the controversial law to ban almost all abortions in the state took action. Signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, the law prohibits terminations once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is around the six-week mark where many women are unaware they are actually pregnant. Read more

Comments
avatar

That sure makes Ted Bundy look like a saint..... Anyone know the record for mass murders by a single person in a 24 hr. period.

80 likes 13 dislikes 35 replies

avatar

Just love all the armchair judges and juries out there. Blame the woman and punish the woman for everything. Didn't see anyone demanding forced vasectomies for the guy that got her pregnant. If you don't know her circumstances then maybe you shouldn't be passing judgment

32 likes 5 dislikes 25 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Texas / cbslocal.com

Gov. Abbott Signs $2B Texas Border Security Bill Into Law In Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Signs $2B Texas Border Security Bill Into Law In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to have Texas spend nearly $2 billion on border security. The governor signed the bill into law Friday, Sept. 17, in Fort Worth because of the effort Fort Worth police officers made in getting it passed. They were concerned about the opioids crossing the border and making their way into North Texas. The head of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association says drug trafficking is the most important reason for more border security. “I recognize that criminal activity that pours across the border doesn’t just stop at the border,”... Read more

Comments
avatar

Governor Abbott you have all the rights to stop this border and these illegals from coming in because this is a Humanity crisis

19 likes 2 replies

avatar

Thank you to our Governor who has the guts to stand up for the people of Texas!!!

12 likes 3 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Worth / youtube.com

Village Homes at Walsh in Fort Worth Texas!!

Village Homes at Walsh in Fort Worth Texas!!

Located in fast-growing Fort Worth, the 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city. Walsh includes commercial development, residential neighborhoods, and mixed-use areas. Dedicated open spaces ensure neighborhoods, corporate campuses, tenants, visitors, and residents will enjoy the unique topography and beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth for decades to come. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fort Worth / texasnewstoday.com

2 Fort Worth ISD employees die from COVID-19, officials say

2 Fort Worth ISD employees die from COVID-19, officials say

District officials did not immediately identify the deceased employee. Fort Worth, Texas — Two employees of Fort Worth ISD died of COVID-19 this week due to an ever-increasing number of positives in the school system, according to school district officials. The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education met on Tuesday... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tarrant County Today

Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Worth area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth events coming up

1. MyOhMy Drag Show Extravaganza!; 2. Lesa Pamplin for Judge Campaign Presents "Boots and Suits"; 3. Author Visit with Charlaine Harris; 4. Fort Worth Fairytale Ball; 5. Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (FORT WORTH);
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Life in Fort Worth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Tuesday has sun for Fort Worth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Automated Fueling at 2451 Great Southwest Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
744
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy