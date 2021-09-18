What's up: Top news in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action A doctor from Texas has revealed the realities of the last day before the controversial law to ban almost all abortions in the state took action. Signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, the law prohibits terminations once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is around the six-week mark where many women are unaware they are actually pregnant. Read more

Gov. Abbott Signs $2B Texas Border Security Bill Into Law In Fort Worth FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to have Texas spend nearly $2 billion on border security. The governor signed the bill into law Friday, Sept. 17, in Fort Worth because of the effort Fort Worth police officers made in getting it passed. They were concerned about the opioids crossing the border and making their way into North Texas. The head of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association says drug trafficking is the most important reason for more border security. “I recognize that criminal activity that pours across the border doesn’t just stop at the border,”... Read more

Village Homes at Walsh in Fort Worth Texas!! Located in fast-growing Fort Worth, the 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city. Walsh includes commercial development, residential neighborhoods, and mixed-use areas. Dedicated open spaces ensure neighborhoods, corporate campuses, tenants, visitors, and residents will enjoy the unique topography and beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth for decades to come. Read more

