Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

What’s up Salida: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 3 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHU1A_0bGQrj1200

High Side! presents music with Nathan & Jessie!

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO

Get to the High Side! for a Sunday Funday afternoon of music with Nathan & Jessie! Jazzy country blues from California. Nathan & Jessie bring beauty, spontaneity, and a passion for live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfBdJ_0bGQrj1200

25th Annual Brewers Rendezvous – 2021

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZtD5_0bGQrj1200

Andrew McConathy & Friends (members of Drunken Hearts & Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review)

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 PM

Andrew McConathy & Friends (members of Drunken Hearts & Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review) at 146 W 1st St, Salida, CO 81201-2002, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:45 pm to 09:45 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAgZQ_0bGQrj1200

Reiki Level 2 Training

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 G Street, Salida, CO 81201

Learn the healing practice of Reiki and become a Certified Reiki 2 Practitioner!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qanz1_0bGQrj1200

Women's Photography Night: Historic Salida

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201

Women's photography night in downtown Salida! Our theme is historic buildings and "ghost advertising". All experience levels welcome.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
20
Followers
214
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Historic Buildings#Live Events#Nathan Jessie#Colorado Breweries#Sun Jul 07#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy