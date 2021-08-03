What’s up Salida: Local events calendar
(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 300 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO
Get to the High Side! for a Sunday Funday afternoon of music with Nathan & Jessie! Jazzy country blues from California. Nathan & Jessie bring beauty, spontaneity, and a passion for live...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201
The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 PM
Andrew McConathy & Friends (members of Drunken Hearts & Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review) at 146 W 1st St, Salida, CO 81201-2002, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:45 pm to 09:45 pm
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 121 G Street, Salida, CO 81201
Learn the healing practice of Reiki and become a Certified Reiki 2 Practitioner!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 220 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201
Women's photography night in downtown Salida! Our theme is historic buildings and "ghost advertising". All experience levels welcome.
