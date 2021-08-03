What’s up Salida: Local events calendar

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:

High Side! presents music with Nathan & Jessie! Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO

Get to the High Side! for a Sunday Funday afternoon of music with Nathan & Jessie! Jazzy country blues from California. Nathan & Jessie bring beauty, spontaneity, and a passion for live...

25th Annual Brewers Rendezvous – 2021 Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.

Andrew McConathy & Friends (members of Drunken Hearts & Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review) Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 PM

Andrew McConathy & Friends (members of Drunken Hearts & Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review) at 146 W 1st St, Salida, CO 81201-2002, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:45 pm to 09:45 pm

Reiki Level 2 Training Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 G Street, Salida, CO 81201

Learn the healing practice of Reiki and become a Certified Reiki 2 Practitioner!

Women's Photography Night: Historic Salida Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201

Women's photography night in downtown Salida! Our theme is historic buildings and "ghost advertising". All experience levels welcome.