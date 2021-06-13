Cancel
Wilton, ME

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wilton

Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 8 days ago
(WILTON, ME) Gas prices vary across the Wilton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wilton area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 507 Wilton Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

507 Wilton Rd, Farmington
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 227 Us-2 East. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

