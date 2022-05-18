ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams into Whataburger building (Corpus Christi, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0fi0YtI000
Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams into Whataburger building (Corpus Christi, TX)Nationwide Report

A man received injuries after a vehicle crashed into Whataburger building Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:45 a.m. on Cimarron and Saratoga [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fi0YtI000
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 2

Related
KIII 3News

Man goes missing outside of Alice after police chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 33-year-old Stevie Sanchez Jr. is now missing in the brush nine miles north of Alice off of Highway 281 after running from authorities. His mother, Angela Sanchez, said she called 911 Friday night around 7:30 p.m. because of a mental health episode that Sanchez Jr. was having. He had been experiencing hallucinations for three weeks, and she felt that he needed help immediately.
ALICE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Saratoga, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
KIII 3News

Brooks County ISD sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County Independent School District is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as school winds down for the summer. Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas said the 28 confirmed cases at Falfurrias Junior High School are not from some of the alleged rumors. “We’ve been very fortunate that...
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

'He was loved': Mother of man killed in scooter crash speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas - Three weeks ago, a man on a scooter was killed after being hit by a car downtown. Now, his mother is speaking out. The crash happened on April 29 at 2:30 a.m. on East 7th Street between Allen and Gunter. Now, a memorial for 32-year-old Adam Gaconnet is there.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad County deputies attempt to locate undocumented immigrants

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas – Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempt to locate undocumented immigrants off of Highway 239 E. On Friday, at 6:24 a.m., the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputies were out on Highway 239 E., near Duke Ranch Rd. Deputies attempted to locate a load of undocumented immigrants who fled through a fence and into the San Antonio River bottom.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whataburger#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
ValleyCentral

38-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after one man died in a motorcycle crash. Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North to a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday just before 3 a.m. According to the release, the preliminary investigating states that the driver lost control […]
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Texas Ferry Rides

Texas ferries are the best free rides in the state. The best free rides in Texas are the state's three ferries: the Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, and Galveston-Bolivar Ferry. The Lynchburg Ferry is the oldest of the free ferries operating in Texas. Going back to pre-Republic of Texas, it...
TEXAS STATE
corpuschristicronica.com

KRISTV anchor Katia Uriate leaves station in tears and is out

According to Crónica sources at KRIS/KZTV (Corpus Christi) top anchor Katia Uriarte is gone from the station. KRISTV brought Uriarte over from KIII and word is she was making a lot of money for that size market. It now appears that the station decided to part ways with her and the staff was told late yesterday. Sources tell Crónica that Uriarte left the station in tears. We also hear that longtime Sports Director, Alan Harwell, just announced his “retirement.” Some inside the station think that Harwell was pushed towards the exit. Katia Uriate was subject to Crónica investigations due to conflict of interests with her husband Johhn Philipello.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy