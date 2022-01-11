Single-family homes for sale in Morris

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Post
 5 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Looking for a house in Morris? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Morris-curious, take a look at these listings today:

17 Westwood Acres, Morris, 56267

4 Beds 2 Baths | $227,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Hard to find rambler in Morris with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 stall attached garage, and almost 2400 square feet! Tons of updates including kitchen cabinets and countertops, new flooring on main level, main level bathroom floor heat, and remodeled entry way and laundry room. The home boasts main floor laundry, stamped concrete patio, storage shed, 3 bedrooms on the main level, and a storage shed. Plenty of room for entertaining with large living rooms on each floor and a fireplace in the basement!

For open house information, contact Mitchell Rohloff, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6136061)

512 E 9Th Street, Morris, 56267

5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come and see this cozy and cute 5 Bedroom with 1 and 3/4 bath house. Step inside to see there is room for everyone. This house features maintenance free siding, windows and central air conditioning. Enjoy sitting out on the patio or check out the private large yard. A single car garage gives you storage for your vehicle or lawn mower. Check it out today.

For open house information, contact Kristine Telkamp, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6084573)

56202 200Th Street, Morris, 56267

4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This acreage checks all the boxes! It has a nice house, heated and insulated garage, multiple outbuildings, big machine shed with a concrete floor, a large grove, and just over 10 acres. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and lots of updates including kitchen counter tops, cabinets, and hardwood floors. Property has an updated mount septic system, a 96' x 50' machine shed, 60' x 44' pole shed, a quonset and more. Schedule a showing to see this private country setting today!

For open house information, contact Mitchell Rohloff, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6131026)

