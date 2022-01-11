ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

House hunt Sidney: See what’s on the market now

Sidney Updates
 5 days ago

(Sidney, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sidney. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VTlV_0dihMQ5100

723 2Nd St Ne, Sidney, 59270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Fully remodeled! This home is ready to move in. Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main floor with updated windows, new roof, separate dinning and living room areas. This cozy home is on a large corner lot.

For open house information, contact Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate at 406-433-3010

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2gDE_0dihMQ5100

120 10Th Avenue Sw, Sidney, 59270

5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This beautiful ranch style home offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached two car garage. The main level has a beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar seating and a dining room with tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining or hosting game nights. Access right off the living room is the large back patio and an amazing yard. The backyard features a gazebo, which is great for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining on a warm fall evening. Also on the main level is the master with an attached nursery, 2 more bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule a showing today to experience the beauty in person!

For open house information, contact Justin Jones, Nick Jones Real Estate at 406-433-4445

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSVkl_0dihMQ5100

306 5Th St. Sw, Sidney, 59270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has been updated and is move in ready. The large galley kitchen opens to the rest of the home and is perfect for entertaining. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen which opens to the deck into the backyard. The three bedrooms upstairs share an enormous updated bathroom with ample room upstairs and an open living concept. The attached garage space has enough room for your vehicle and plenty of additional storage.

For open house information, contact Stasia Creek, 406 East Realty at 406-478-8020

See more property details

Sidney, MT
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

