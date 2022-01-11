Rotonda West-curious? These homes are on the market

(Rotonda West, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rotonda West. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8175 Dittmar Street, Port Charlotte, 33981 3 Beds 3 Baths | $568,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Under Construction. UNDER CONSTRUCTION!! E-Homes has mastered the craft of building homes that meet the demands of the current market. They use Steel Frames to build their homes, which are designed to resist even the most extreme weather condition and also energy efficient. Also applied is a lightweight aggregate Cellular concrete in architectural walls with high acoustic shielding and thermal insulating properties. The ISABELLA MODEL is a luxury home design encompassing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage, family room with 2 separate covered lanai. The open kitchen includes a spacious quartz island, living/dining with french doors leading to an oasis type setting lanai. The Master Suites includes a walk-in closet, tile shower and dual sink vanity. The Home Features Metal Roof, High Impact Windows, Family Room, Gutters, Whirlpool Energy Star Appliances, LED Mirrors & Pavers Driveways and much more. FULLY FURNISHED...

200 Friendship Lane, Englewood, 34223 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,334 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A STUNNING Bay front home with panoramic views of Lemon Bay & has the best deep water dock on Manasota Key. A quick walk across the street to the beautiful sandy beach on the Gulf of Mexico, to watch the sunsets. Stump Pass, minutes away. Nestled in the palm trees on 2 lots, this lovely estate home features 3 bedrooms, a Master Bedroom w/ built in book cases, it's own office w/ built in desk, 3 baths w/ a half bath on lower level, Master bath is incredible, w/ large shower, double sinks, a huge volume ceiling, volume ceilings in the common room & bedrooms on third floor, a great inside laundry w/ a view of the water near kitchen. Ground floor, additional 540 sq.f. large room w/ full bath, giving in total almost 4000 sq.f. of living space. 2+ car garage w/ a large work bench, perfect for to store kayaks and other recreational gear. The Kitchen features solid surface counters, breakfast bar, full walk in pantry, a dry bar and a breakfast area with gorgeous views of the water. So many unobstructed views of the sunrises & sunsets from nearly every window. A breathtaking view as you dine on the large lanai off the Family room, watching dolphin & manatee. Fantastic Fishing with a covered boathouse w/ davit & a long dock with 5-6 feet of water at low tide. Buyer should verify water to be depth for Sailboat. If you LOVE the water and want to fell like your the only one around, this home is it! This 3 story home comes fully furnished & equipped with elevator (current not working as the owner did not use it).

1345 Holiday Drive, Englewood, 34223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath sailboat gulf access "Old Florida" beach cottage on the south end of Manasota Key. This hard to find saltwater canal home boasts 57ft of waterfront with a 48ft dock with electric and boat lift. Only minutes to Lemon Bay and the Gulf Of Mexico though Stump Pass by boat or a short walk to the deeded beach access to Englewood Beach. Inside your find a tastefully decorated open floor plan with luxury vinyl flooring, new paint, indoor laundry, walk in showers and glass sliders to a covered lanai. From the lanai there is a walkway to the 48ft dock and boat lift. There is 57ft of waterfront property with seawall.

108 Sunny Way, Punta Gorda, 33947 3 Beds 4 Baths | $362,500 | Single Family Residence | 9,062 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Check out this 1830 sq ft Clearwater Model that is planned for building on this spacious lot. PURCHASE WITH AS LITTLE AS 3% DOWN AND SAVE 3% TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! Build your beautiful Florida home on this cleared lot in desirable Rotonda Sands. Location is near shopping, beaches, marinas, golfing, dining and much more. Experience this unique community within close proximity to shopping, schools and beaches when you enter Rotonda Sands. This community has access to Boca Grande and the Rotonda Golf Courses, without the mandatory memberships and yet still maintains a homeowners' association. Limited utilities are in place, please visit website for more photos of floor plans for your design!

