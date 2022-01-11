Take a look at these Stanfield townhomes on the market now

(STANFIELD, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Stanfield, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

846 N Pueblo Drive, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new construction in this gated community , finest at best, Stainless steel appliances, tile floor and carpet. Huge walk- in closet, custom tile overhead shower, 2 car garage, and plenty of room to relax, 55 and over community. Close to everything. Look out over the common area and pool. Hurry!!!! these are the last units in the community.

For open house information, contact Ralph Watkins, Watkins Real Estate at 602-525-4415

20533 N Gentle Breeze Court, Maricopa, 85138 2 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Townhouse | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Located in the highly desirable Province 55+ adult community with dream clubhouse and amenities including guard gate, lakes, ponds, walking/bike paths & community events. This lovely lightly used home is one of kind with all the right amenities. Shutters, lush landscaping, light neutral colors, stone patio, 5K pergola, ''Ring'' doorbell, Inside laundry, Gas hot water, gas cooktop, range and dryer. Private split BR floorplan, spacious walk in closets, open, bright and lovely! Eat in Kitchen, dining space for large table and chairs, more dining at the island or on the Patio. Nice sized Kitchen Island with sink. Upgraded lighting, Pantry. Lots of Storage! Plus cabinets in Garage! Tile & Carpet in all the right places. Nice and open. 8 foot front door easy to lock and lea

For open house information, contact Molly Dalton, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

42069 W Miller Lane, Maricopa, 85138 2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Townhouse | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 2006

GREAT location near LOTS of Shopping & Dining. Also near: neighborhood parks, TONS of golf, LOTS of hiking and biking trails, and easy freeway access. Located in PROVINCE subdivision 55+ community! Spacious single story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome plenty of space. The kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops, and a FULL stainless-steel appliance package. NEW carpeting throughout. The backyard features a covered patio, paver patio, and beautiful landscaping. MOVE IN READY!

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

943 E Kortsen Road, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Townhouse | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Absolutely gorgeous townhome in Tierra Palmas, a gated conveniently located community with beautiful grounds & pool! This elegant home has highly buffed concrete floors with upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Custom cabinetry, lots of drawers which are a perfect complement to the high buff concrete countertops, subway tile backsplash and Carrera marble kitchen island. Stainless Bosch side by side refrigerator, quiet dishwasher & under counter microwave. Plenty of open space with a wood/gas fireplace in the living room. 2nd and 3rd bedroom or cozy office on the first floor. The luxurious master bedroom has added touches of plantation shutters, a free standing tub, roomy shower & huge walk-in closet. A cozy patio overlooks the manicured lawn & pool. RECENT PRICE REDUCTION!

For open house information, contact Georgia F. Schaeffer, Corcoran Platinum Living at 520-610-1055