Memphis, TN

These houses are for sale in Memphis

Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Memphis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Memphis area:

8048 Switzer, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2019

WOW! What a wonderful Christmas present this home will be! This home features an open layout and giant breakfast bar! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main areas of the downstairs great for pets or spills! This home also has a massive expandable area that was just finished out with its owns a/c unit and hardwood flooring through out! Do not miss the opportunity at this lovely family home or potential investment property!*Showings to start Sunday 12/19*

8106 Buckingham Drive, Southaven, 38671

5 Beds 7 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a very large house, with over 3400 sf, in an established neighborhood with 5 bedrooms (2 masters), a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, great room, and 2 bonus rooms. There are 3 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a perfect fit for your growing family or for a family that has guests often or family members living with you. All rooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, a new faucet, and newer dishwasher. The Rheem A/C was installed in 2017. New windows in 2014. New floor in master and new garage springs in 2021. The roof was replaced in 2010; and there is a fresh coat of paint on the exterior.

10 Hedges Plantation Place, Natchez, 38120

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 2022

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE COUNTY WITH CITY AMENITIES. BE THE FIRST OWNER OF THIS NEW HOUSE IN A GROWING SUBDIVISION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH HIGH CEILINGS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TWO CAR GARAGE & COVERED PATIO AREA. FINISHED CONSTRUCTION COULD VARY FROM THE PICTURE ATTACHED WITH THE LISTING. CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION .

8314 Whitehead Drive, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot with mature trees. This home also features large great room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, large master suite with its own bath. Covered patio.

