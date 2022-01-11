These houses are for sale in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Memphis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

8048 Switzer, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2019

WOW! What a wonderful Christmas present this home will be! This home features an open layout and giant breakfast bar! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main areas of the downstairs great for pets or spills! This home also has a massive expandable area that was just finished out with its owns a/c unit and hardwood flooring through out! Do not miss the opportunity at this lovely family home or potential investment property!*Showings to start Sunday 12/19*

For open house information, contact Dalton Graham, S.O.S. Realty, Llc at 662-469-4224

8106 Buckingham Drive, Southaven, 38671 5 Beds 7 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a very large house, with over 3400 sf, in an established neighborhood with 5 bedrooms (2 masters), a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, great room, and 2 bonus rooms. There are 3 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a perfect fit for your growing family or for a family that has guests often or family members living with you. All rooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, a new faucet, and newer dishwasher. The Rheem A/C was installed in 2017. New windows in 2014. New floor in master and new garage springs in 2021. The roof was replaced in 2010; and there is a fresh coat of paint on the exterior.

For open house information, contact Mary McCall, Burch Realty Group at 662-893-1700

10 Hedges Plantation Place, Natchez, 38120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 2022

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE COUNTY WITH CITY AMENITIES. BE THE FIRST OWNER OF THIS NEW HOUSE IN A GROWING SUBDIVISION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH HIGH CEILINGS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TWO CAR GARAGE & COVERED PATIO AREA. FINISHED CONSTRUCTION COULD VARY FROM THE PICTURE ATTACHED WITH THE LISTING. CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION .

For open house information, contact JANICE EASOM, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

8314 Whitehead Drive, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot with mature trees. This home also features large great room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, large master suite with its own bath. Covered patio.

For open house information, contact Yu Cai, Best Real Estate Company, Llc at 662-540-5011