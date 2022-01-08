Take a look at these homes on the market in Quincy

(Quincy, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quincy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

37910 Old Highway Road, Keddie, 95971 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1915

LISTING #: 516H-BUILT IN 1915, this country/mountain home is LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE ROAD FROM SPANISH CREEK! It has been substantially remodeled through the years. It is on 3.4 acres that is ZONED & SUITABLE FOR HORSES and just 6 miles from downtown Quincy. This home has dual-pane windows throughout, tile at entry, kitchen floor and back-splash. Bay window dining area along with an antique wood cook stove. This property has a detached, one-car garage and corners into national forest lands along the south corner!

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

225 S Redberg Avenue, Quincy, 95971 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LISTING #: 11677M-PARK-LIKE & CREEKFRONT SETTING for this 1980 manufactured home hidden away in East Quincy. Beautiful level land with frontage on year-round Mill Creek. Wood stove along with central heat and air conditioning. Covered porches front & rear with rear decking and fenced rear yard. Added family area, formal dining area and pantry closet. Detached 24' x 24' garage plus pump house storage. Nice mix of pine, fir, oak and cedar trees.

409 Rush Creek Road, Virgilia, 95971 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1981

LISTING #: 202M-CUTE & SUPER WELL-KEPT MOUNTAIN GET-A-WAY consists of a 1981 single-wide manufactured home on 10.27-ACRES WITH FRONTAGE ON YEAR-ROUND RUSH CREEK & NATIONAL FOREST BOUNDARY! Some 20-miles from Quincy and 70-to Chico. Situated on a low-traffic county road including snow removal & weekly garbage collection. Just a half mile to the Feather River! Sellers are willing to leave all furnishings and appliances making this cutie move-in ready!!

