On the hunt for a home in Ely? These houses are on the market

(Ely, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ely. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

741 South First Street, Ely, 89301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,857 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is what you have been waiting for One of a Kind Custom Home overlooking Ely along with Mountain Views in every direction. If your looking for privacy and breathtaking views for your family this is it. Entertain in this beautiful backyard setting while watching the deer roam the mountain side. Built in 2003, 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home, live on the entry level and entertain your guests/children in the Great Room with games, a pool table, wet bar and plenty of room on the lower level. 23 x 12 garage with direct entry into the home.

450 Ogden Avenue, Ely, 89301 0 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 420 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Located in the heart of the city. Perfect location for your business and residence. This property is residential land with a C1 shop/office on it. Inside will be vanilla shell finish. Area for kitchen. Lot behind building just waiting for your new build. All utilities are on property. Manufactured home is approved for this lot. Sewer and electrical set up for Rv hookups also ready to go.

10 Avenue G, Mcgill, 89318 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Corner lot McGill home with many upgrades. Open space remodel with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and spacious layout. Nice location near elementary school. 3 bedroom home with new flooring and windows throughout. Breakfast bar kitchen with quartz counter tops, pantry, deep sink, dish washer and built in microwave. All electric for efficient living. Showing to pre approved Buyers with cash or conventional financing.

412 Kearney Street, Ely, 89301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Very well maintained stick built home in the historic Cherry Creek Townsite. Mountain and valley views. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage and three separate outbuildings that include a walk in cooler for hunters. In a Dark Sky area with spectacular night views. Furniture to remain and many tools.

