Great River, NY

Condo-hunt Great River: See what’s on the market now

 2 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Great River’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Great River, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492ehC_0dcWrIbH00

196 Pond View Lane, Smithtown, 11787

2 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Condominium | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Gated Community Makes This a Perfect setting for a Lovely HOA Townhouse Featuring Big Kitchen w/Pantry Formal Dining Room and Living Room w/Cathedral Ceilings Master Suite with Walk-in-Closets Full-Bath + Separate Enclosed Glass Shower Total 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths Large Deck for Outside Entertaining With a Backdrop of Rolling Green Lawn and Wooded Trees makes this Home a Peaceful Haven. Laundry Room full of Storage and Attached Garage

For open house information, contact Rosemary DeLorenzo, Signature Premier Properties at 631-360-2800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S02UQ_0dcWrIbH00

242 Medea Way, Central Islip, 11722

2 Beds 2 Baths | $363,999 | Condominium | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Mint, Aspen upper unit. Private Foyer Entrance leads up to open floor plan with spacious Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen w/Skylight & Vaulted Ceiling. Dining Room and hallway have all wood floors. Office/Bonus Room, with wood floors, Kitchen updated w moca cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master Bedroom w/Ensuite has walk in closet. Second Bedroom has private balcony. Separate Laundry Room with washer dryer. Sizable closets for storage. Attic set up with plenty of storage Thid condo also has extras including an alarm system, woodworking package, skylights, and too many other extras to metion., . Amenities Include: Gym, Heated In-Ground Pool, Playground, Club House and Onsite Security. Close to LIRR, Southern State Pkwy, Shopping, Gull Haven Golf and Ducks Baseball Stadium.

For open house information, contact Kenneth C Pieper, Better Homes & Gardens RE AS at 631-427-0010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcJbQ_0dcWrIbH00

48 Bellflower Path, Smithtown, 11787

3 Beds 3 Baths | $848,000 | Condominium | 2,395 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Country Pointe Woods Is A Private Gated 55 And Better Lifestyle Community Designed For Modern Living! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dorchester Townhome With Master Suite On The First Floor, Garage and Basement! The Master Suite W/ Spacious Bathroom, and Walk In Closets. Open Floor Concept With Eat In Kitchen, Laundry, Bathroom and Sliders To The Patio. 2 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath and Loft! New Clubhouse W/Pool,& Fitness Center, 2395 Square Feet. Wonderful Quiet Location Within The Community. Start Enjoying The Maintenance-Free Life You Deserve!

For open house information, contact Melanie Mazzeo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 631-499-9191

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKwhj_0dcWrIbH00

43 Richmond Boulevard, Ronkonkoma, 11779

1 Bed 1 Bath | $345,000 | Condominium | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1973

1 Spacious Bedroom unit has all new windows, New AC units, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, UPdated Balcony, Pick your own carpet. New Paint, New Microwave and Dishwasher, Lots of closet space. New Sliding doors

For open house information, contact Rudolph V Aversano, RE/MAX Best at 631-585-2222

Great River, NY
