House-hunt Houston: What’s on the market

1248 West 23Rd Street, Houston, 77008 3 Beds 4 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This immaculate home located in The Heights is now vacant & ready for you! Plenty of natural light flows throughout the 3 story open & airy layout; stunning hardwood floors highlight a neutral color palette & blend with the high ceilings & crown moulding. This masterful design uniquely embodies both affordable luxury & sought-after modern details. This home offers numerous energy efficient features. The chef in your life will love the expansive kitchen & oversized breakfast bar with granite countertops & plenty of room for seating. Your guests will find a welcome respite in the bedroom located on the first floor with a personal en-suite bathroom. Expand your living space with an extended patio. If you’re seeking to find the perfect home in a gated complex located near restaurants, night life, 610, & other amenities, then this home is calling your name. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour & fall in love with a property that checks off your must-haves in your next home!

675 Fcr 141, Streetman, 77030 3 Beds 6 Baths | $2,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,700 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Remarkable 185 acre property in Streetman TX just a 1 hour drive from Dallas. 7700 sqft home with 1000 sqft garage boasts Barn, Pond, RV storage and hook ups. Great mixture of pasture and woods crossed fenced for livestock. This custom built home is an entertainers dream with a huge kitchen, indoor pool and hot tub, grand room, bunk room, and built with quality seen throughout the house. This property is currently used to cultivate hay and would make an exceptional spot for a wedding venue. It has some of the prettiest land in Texas with rolling hills, trees, and pastures. This is a must see property. Barn. Price includes all equipment. 2 RV hook ups with electric and septic. Contact Austin Killian to view

2820 Chase Cross Lane, Houston, 77047 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in None

The Diana plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. The entry opens into the front foyer which leads into the family room. This kitchen offers beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floorplan boasts large combined family room and dining area. The primary suite features a sloped ceiling and attractive primary bath. The standard rear covered patio is located off the kitchen/dining area.

2024 Groveland Glen Drive, Houston, 77051 2 Beds 3 Baths | $367,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious first floor activity or bedroom with full bath option. Entrance staircase leading to open concept living. Expansive upstairs kitchen with large island. Convenient second floor powder off kitchen. Third floor owners suite with two walk-in closets. Elegant owners bath with double sinks and soaking tub. Attached 2-car garage, perfect for weekend projects.

