Check out these homes on the Chicago market now

8734 Harding Avenue, Skokie, 60076 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1951

CHARMING CAP COD IN GOOD CONDITION....LIV.ROOM,DIN.ROOM WITH FULL BATH ON FIRST FLOOR.3RD BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH ON SECOND FLOOR .FULL BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM. NEW ROOF, CENTRAL AIR 2 YEARS OLD AND FURNACE 5 YEARS OLD.VERY PLEASANT AND BRIGHT. SHOWS GREAT. BEAUTUFUL BACKYARD. A MUST SEE.

7905 West Cressett Drive, Elmwood Park, 60707 4 Beds 6 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 2013

UNIQUE 1 OF A KIND STUNNING BRICK OCTOGON 2 STRY HOUSE W HIGH END FINISHES, BUILT W LOVE/COMFORT 4 THE FAM. COVE CEILINGS, RECESS LIGHTING, HDWD FLRS /TILE & OPEN FLR PLAN THRU OUT ENTRE HOUSE. L/R & FORMAL D/R W PATIO DRS - XTRA SUNLIGHT. WD/WRGHT IRON STRCASE. CUSTOM BUILT TOP OF THE LINES 42" WD CABNTS/GRNTE CNTER TPS. S/S APPLIANCES/ OVEN RANGE HD. BREAKFAST AREA/LGE GRNTE TOP ISLND/4 STLS. ADJAC SUNK IN FAM RM/WD BURNING F/PLE. BRKFST AREA/PATIO DRS LEADING TO 20X15 DECK OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL BRICK PAVED PATIO (35 X 25) WHRE THE UNDERGRND POOL WAS TO BE BLT. 2ND FLR FEATURES FOYR LEADNG TO MASTER BDRM,DBLE DR ENTRANCE ,PRIVATE BALCONY, 8 X 8 WALK IN CLST,HIS CLST, FULL BTHRM,SKYLIGHT,SEPARATE SHOWER,LGE JACUZZI SOAKING TUB, DBLE SINK VANITY.2ND BDRM W PRIVATE BALCONY, BTHRM W JACUZZI,WALK IN CLST. 3RD BDRM W PRIVATE BTHRM W JACUZZI,WLK IN CLST. 4TH BDRM USED AS OFFICE/CLST. BSMT W SIT IN AREA,GREAT RM, WET BAR, TV RM, FULL BTRM, REC RM, LNDRY/RM, PLS / RM W FRPLCE ,HALF BTRM.

9343 Hamlin Avenue, Evanston, 60203 4 Beds 4 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This well maintained, all brick, center entry Colonial, great location North of Church Street and South of Foster Avenue is sure to delight and impress. The functional floor plan and generous sized rooms are well appointed. The Living Room and separate Dining Room have hardwood floors and crown molding with a wood burning fireplace. The spacious Family Room provides a wonderful view of the huge back yard as well as direct access to the exposed aggregate patio. The eat in Kitchen was renovated in 2012 with granite counters, recessed lighting, new appliances, and ceramic floor. There is a pantry closet, a coat closet for great storage as well as an updated Powder Room. The second floor has a well-sized Master Suite with two closets and an updated, neutral stone bath. The second bedroom is en suite with a private bath and large walk in closet. The third and fourth bedrooms have great closets and the third bath is also updated. There is a hall linen closet as well as a cedar closet. The finished basement area has a huge recreation room with fireplace as well as tons of storage space and a laundry area. The two car garage is attached. The bigs have all been replaced within the last seven years: roof, windows (Pella double pain), HVAC, hot water tank, garage door and operator, driveway. All of this just waiting for you in the sought after 60203 neighborhood.

8058 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, 60617 4 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great home/investment property in the South Chicago neighborhood. This property boasts a 4 Bedroom (2 Below grade), and 1 bathroom, on a corner lot. Minutes away from the Indiana Tollway, and close to all public transportation. Property is being sold AS-IS.

