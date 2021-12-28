These houses are for sale in Rotonda West

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Rotonda West area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Rotonda West listings:

14596 Ponce De Leon Trail, Port Charlotte, 33981 3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. If you are looking for a spectacular brand new home that has never been lived in, look no further than this 2021 built SUNSET model located in the highly sought after WATER FRONT gated community of Harbor West in South Gulf Cove. This POOL home has never been OCCUPIED and was just recently built in November 2021! This location is one of the best in South Gulf Cove as you are minutes to the lock and you can out into the big water in on time! Sailboat water without any bridges to worry about! The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Sunset Estate home delivers an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Enter through a formal foyer into an expansive great room with glass sliders leading to the spacious lanai. The kitchen with large island is every cook’s dream and marries the living space and formal dining room. This split-plan features an Owner’s suite retreat with two walk-in closets, dual sinks, standing shower and private entry to the lanai with pool, spa and water views. On the other end of the home, an additional two bedrooms each boast their own full bath and ample storage. The home is complete with a cozy den, ideal for the home office or library. At 2,650-square-feet, The Sunset is the perfect place to grow your family. Harbor West is Lennar’s newest neighborhood in picturesque Port Charlotte, Florida, the ONLY gated community within the desirable South Gulf Cove area. This intimate enclave is inspired by the nearby the Charlotte Harbor Estuary. With no back-to-back homes and several with waterfront views, residents can enjoy their privacy while embracing the fabulous Florida weather. With 165 miles of waterways, access to Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico, Port Charlotte is the perfect place for recreation, with some of the best swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing in Southwest Florida. This home is also situated on one of the biggest lots in the community. Five airports within the area as well. Check out the 3D tour and schedule your private showing today!

13197 Gorman Avenue, Port Charlotte, 33981 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,887 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. Building Permit Ready for Pickup. Custom - New Home Design. Built by Titan Contracting. This home exceeds expectations. A great balance of space provided to all aspects of living indoors and out. High front elevation, grand covered entry with extended pavered walkway. 12 Ft. ceiling foyer, open floor - split bedroom plan. Spacious Great Room, Wonderful Kitchen with real wood cabinets, abundant storage, corner cabinet and a over range lighted window display case. Island Bar, and a over sized walk in pantry. Luxurious Master Bedroom, separate sinks, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Angled sliders to enhance pool and deck view. Deep all weather covered lanai with extended deck. Private door to quick access to bathroom from outside. Resort style views of pool from second bedroom. Impact windows, over sized 3 car with a 31 foot depth bay and more... What you see is what you get in the list price and includes the lot. The Home is located in the Riverfront community of Gulf Cove. Optional HOA. Minimal cost for pass to utilize the community boat ramp that places you in the Myakka River. Gulf access Boating, fishing, beaches, all water activities, golf, restaurants and island cruising. Not a bad way to live. Custom Builder. Multiple floor plans available upon request. Additional elevations of proposed home available. Build on your lot or ours. Pictures are of current and previously built homes.

2101 Kentucky Avenue, Englewood, 34224 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 977 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't miss out! This charming home near Englewood in Grove City is the perfect opportunity to get into a great Florida home! The home has two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with shower / tub. The layout is great with the spacious, updated kitchen and dining room open to each other, and there is a pass through counter to the living room from the kitchen. The living room is spacious and has a sliding door that opens to the patio and fenced back yard. You'll love the ease of access and privacy of the patio. The laundry / utility closet are inside, just off the front hall, behind a set of doors. The back yard is fenced, there is a patio area made of pavers that is approximately 16ft x 16ft, there is also an 8ft by 12ft storage shed. You'll have plenty of space to play in this yard. Located in Grove City in a non-deeded neighborhood. It is on a corner lot, and it's just a short distance away from Manasota Key Beach and all the conveniences Englewood and South Englewood have to offer. The general Englewood area is currently one of the fastest growing areas in the United States, don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in a home in a growing area! Take a look at the photos and set up a showing!

15340 Alsask Circle, Port Charlotte, 33981 3 Beds 3 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2002

OUTSTANDING wide water views of the Zephyr Waterway with QUICK access to open water!! Boating and Fishing, OH YEA! Located on the widest canal in the community, with 88' of concrete seawall that over looks intersecting canals in the community of South Gulf Cove Sec 93. A truly UNIQUE Bi-Level floor plan with TWO levels to provide an easy division of space . The upper level has an expansive Great Room with working kitchen, eat in kitchen , a half bath and a Master Bedroom Retreat. NEW appliance on order! VIEWS VIEWS and MORE VIEWS that offers an extraordinary Panorama for the entire length of the home! Florida breezes can be enjoyed all day that are enhanced by the 10 foot pocket sliders. Connect the outdoors with the indoors and enjoy the ambiance of the Sun Shine State. Two roomy bedrooms and a bath downstairs provide a separate space with many possibilities such as an in law area, guest, or maybe an AIR B &B Rental. Large Laundry room with tub and storage. MORE Sliders on the Main level provides access to the lanai area the pool and spas. Yes Two! One is elevated attached to A real "swimming pool" and another detached quality hot tub within the spacious lanai area. There is a Main lever Overhead door for storage and that allows for easy access to garden and water & play equipment. This Home is truly an Entertainers Delights both inside and out. Yes you can Boat and Yes you can Kayak some of the most extraordinary Canals and Waters Ways in SW Florida. All surrounded with mature palm trees and an extra 30' buffer between your property and the next door neighbor. Close to the beaches of Boca Grande & Englewood's Manasota Key, shopping, golf and dining. WELCOME HOME!! Schedule your private tour today. Seller can provide a quick closing!

