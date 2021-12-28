Check out these houses for sale in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Mineral Wells area:

10606 Davis Lane, Weatherford, 76088 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nestled in the Trees One Acre Lot with a Cozy Cottage Type Living. Looking to downsize this one is Perfect for you. Two Bedrooms, Two Bath, Office in the Utility Area Oversized with large storage pantry closet. Comfy Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace. Dining Room with Built In Custom Cabinets. Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets and Breakfast Bar. Electric Drop In Range. Double Car Carport and Covered Porches. Park Like Setting. Convenient for your commute to Metroplex.

For open house information, contact Margaret Terry, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

101 Searchers Court, Millsap, 76066 3 Beds 4 Baths | $630,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Modern Farmhouse is a an absolute beauty! This home has the most functional floor plan and has all the rooms you are looking for. This home has a private office-study, bonus room upstairs, and gorgeous master suite and bathroom. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. This home has tons of upgrades. Hardwoods throughout, upgraded tile, cabinets, and many more. This home sits on one acre in a beautiful country setting in El Dorado Estates.

For open house information, contact Michele Colafrancesco, HBS Real Estate at 817-550-6666

215 Se 19Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Live close to all the places you love in Mineral Wells, with all the space you need inside and out. You get almost a half acre of land, along with a 2500 sf home, an in-ground pool, a hot tub, a detached garage and RV covered parking (no more paying for expensive storage fees) behind a privacy fence! This is not your typical Mineral Wells home. The dining room and family room are just off the kitchen & features a wood burning fireplace. The 2nd living area accesses the backyard that has generous patio space surrounding the pool. Enjoy the proximity to our new boutiques and restaurants. Shop in our downtown emporiums and bring home your decor to decorate your new home!

For open house information, contact Carolyn Shipp, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

8233 N Highway 281, Mineral Wells, 76067 5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WONDERFULLY SPACIOUS, FANTASTIC LOCATION, FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN, PERFECT FOR MULTI GENERATIONAL LIVING, LIVESTOCK FRIENDLY, UNZONED SO IDEAL FOR HOME BASED BUSINESS. This light and bright country home is nestled on almost 3 acres and boasts large rooms, a huge kitchen, ample storage. Master suit plus two bedrooms and second bath down, two bedrooms and third bath up. Seller will consider selling solar panels as well as some furniture. Buyer to verify square footage, schools.

For open house information, contact Tina Moldenhauer, Century 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. at 817-354-7653