Houston, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Houston

Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 1 day ago

(HOUSTON, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Houston listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnF2K_0dXYnKvO00

8915 Blankenship Drive, Houston, 77080

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This beautifully maintained and updated home is in a great location, large lot, no flooding. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house except for Kitchen/Den and Baths which have tile. Updated bathrooms and beautifully updated kitchen with additional storage. Kitchen and Den overlook large fenced in back yard. Enjoy your evenings sitting outside in your covered and screened back porch. Ready for move-in, do not miss this one.

For open house information, contact Glenna Adovasio, Engel & Volkers Houston at 713-522-7474

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjmFB_0dXYnKvO00

10719 Stella Pond Lane, Houston, 77016

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,279 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious kitchen with dining area overlooking covered patio. Open downstairs with great room next to home office. Inviting dining room off two-story foyer. Grand, upstairs owner's suite with huge walk-in closet. Owner's bath with soaking tub and dual vanity option. Convenient upstairs laundry room for easy access to bedrooms. Attached two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Towne Park Village KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZLsK_0dXYnKvO00

14003 Inland Hill Street, Houston, 77045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $337,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting dining room off foyer. Lovely kitchen overlooking great room, perfect for entertaining guests. Ample seating with a comfortable dining area and breakfast bar. Cozy optional fireplace in spacious great room. Elegant downstairs owner's suite with large walk-in closet. Large upstairs activity room, ideal for entertaining guests. Attached two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Bayou Oaks at West Orem KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141Qqg_0dXYnKvO00

2024 Groveland Glen Drive, Houston, 77051

3 Beds 4 Baths | $412,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious downstairs activity room . Lovely kitchen with gourmet options overlooking cozy dining area. Large great room with opt. fireplace . Convenient powder off dining area . Third floor owner's suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Elegant owner's luxury bath with dual vanities and corner soaking tub. Attached two-car garage, perfect for weekend projects.

For open house information, contact Kirby Landing KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved.

