Take a look at these Ocala condominiums on the market now

(OCALA, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Ocala’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Ocala condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4555 Sw 52Nd Circle, Ocala, 34474 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 1864 sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath Second floor condo in gated Brighton at Fore Ranch. Living room and dining room open with a screen enclosed lanai. Large courtyard with plenty of room to run and play for all. All Kitchen appliances are included. Master suite has walk in closet, double sinks, walk in shower and separate water closet. Guest bath has tub/shower combo. Washer/Dryer in laundry closet. Attached one car garage. Home is centrally located and close to Everything. Well maintained community amenities include. Clubhouse includes a fitness room and game room, in-ground pool, splash park, lighted tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, and playgrounds. Plenty of wide sidewalks for the family outings. New Heat and AC installed Aug. 2021

1547 Se 27Th Street, Ocala, 34471 2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,900 | Condominium | 891 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Upstairs unit for privacy. Ceramic Tile in main areas, kitchen and bathroom, laminate in bedrooms. Unit has assigned parking. Tenant has lease ending March 31st, 2022 and is paying $825/mo, tenant can stay or leave with notice. Community features community center that is available for private parties, swimming pool and tennis courts. Outstanding in town location provides great access to Ocala and the Villages.

624 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $112,000 | Condominium | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1972

In demand and desirable community second floor. not in a flood zone. This 2 bedroom 2 full baths unit is completely furnished with very nice attractive furniture. Overlooking 12th fairway on the golf course. No neighbors past the golf course due to state owned forest. Carpet is brand new condition, bathrooms have upgraded toilets low water consumption. Kitchen has fashionable farmhouse style cabinets. Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. Twin lakes Village is conveniently located on a dead end road. Only traffic is residents of the condo's in the area and guests. Major retailors, pharmacy, veterinarians, grocery, and local family owned hardware store with 10 minutes. Hiking trail and lake for fishing within a very close proximity. All this with a condo fee under $200.00 !! Amenities include basic cable, roof, outside maintenance. This is an excellent, well maintained community for year round or seasonal occupancy.

497 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $93,900 | Condominium | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stunning Lake View! You don't want to miss out of this beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Live Oak Village. This is a 55+ community that offers many amenities that include swimming pool, outside pest control, exterior maintenance, trash, and basic cable. Close to shopping and restaurants and tucked away in a Cul de Sac. Call today for your private showing!

