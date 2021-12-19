These condos are for sale in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Savannah or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Savannah, pulled from our classifieds:

106 W Gwinnett Street, Savannah, 31401 1 Bed 1 Bath | $465,000 | Condominium | 835 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Fabulous Historic Forsyth Parkside condo, c. 1920, directly across from Forsyth Park. Amazingly updated, mid-century modern unit on the 2nd floor that offers the only outdoor balcony in the entire building! Elegant floors, streamlined, gourmet kitchen with double ovens, island, and hidden fridge, walk-in shower, and custom closet provide luxury and ease. Lovely tree lined views from all rooms in the house. Designated off-street parking space and storage area included. Walk to everything Downtown Savannah has to offer and live the city lifestyle.

536 Selma Street, Savannah, 31401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't miss out on this energy efficient, LEED certified, 1st floor end unit condo at Frogtown, situated in Savannah's Historic District. Enjoy being walking distance to SCAD and all of the shops, eateries and entertainment options that downtown has to offer. Inside you will find a spacious and open living area with industrial appeal, featuring exposed concrete, plumbing and ductwork. New hard surface floors run throughout all main living areas with epoxied concrete floors in bedrooms. The kitchen boasts an island, ample cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Both hall and owner's baths offer tile floors, with the former housing a custom tiled shower, and the latter a tub/shower combo. The courtyard hosts parking with additional street-parking in front of unit. The monthly HOA fee covers exterior maintenance/insurance, termite/pest control, trash service, roof repair/replacement and more. All appliances remain, including washer/dryer. This property is NOT in a flood zone!

321 Abercorn Street #405, Savannah, 31401 1 Bed 1 Bath | $388,000 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Incredible light filled condominium in the elegant Lafayette building, c 1928. Situated directly on beautiful Lafayette Square, listen to the chimes of the Cathedral bells as you stroll everywhere in Downtown Savannah! This 1bd/1ba 4th floor condo faces south, overlooking Juliette Gordon Low House & Garden. Very nicely updated with hardwood floors, beautiful wood kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, double vanities in the bath, and a recently installed premium heating & air conditioning system with a specialized air filtration system. New hot water heater! Single unit washer/dryer in the condo! An ideal Savannah Pied-a-terre! Common areas in the building are undergoing renovation with marble tiled floors, fresh paint. The Lafayette has a secure entrance for residents and a passenger elevator. New rooftop club available by membership to owners. Walk to all Downtown has to offer!

125 E Broad Street, Savannah, 31401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Condominium | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Located in the heart of downtown Savannah, this recently renovated condo has it all!!! First floor unit, washer /dryer in unit, high ceilings, large kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances, huge closets throughout, and exposed brick walls. Close to many favorite restaurants and shops. The building is one block from Broughton Street!!! Perfect for those looking to live downtown or have a second home in our lovely city. One member of LLC that owns property is a Georgia licensed realtor.

