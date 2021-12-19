Tallahassee-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tallahassee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tallahassee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2410 Mexia, Tallahassee, 32304 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This lovely, well maintained 4/2 1/2 home is waiting for a family. It has a spacious family room with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, open large eat-in kitchen, large living room and separate dining room. From the main living area to downstairs family and bedroom there are minimal steps. Upstairs to the large master suite with lots of closet space and 2 additional bedrooms and 2 baths you will find a great view of the property. Storage shed and large covered back deck, on a large, fenced lot invites you to entertain outside. Newer roof and HVAC. Nice walk to the park and trails.

8412 Monte, Tallahassee, 32305 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,021 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Spacious modern home with 4 Bedrooms plus Den/Office; large fenced in yard for kids and pets, Large Master Bedroom and Master bath; Separate Dining Room. This home is conveniently located close to Crawfordville and and the beaches! Must See!

1951 N Meridian, Tallahassee, 32303 1 Bed 1 Bath | $124,999 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Midtown living at its finest, this VERY LARGE 1BR/1BA condo is ready for its new owner and has been METICULOUSLY maintained. As you enter to the units living room, feel good about where you stand, because this condo features cork backed luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Right off the dining area are beautiful french doors that lead you to your private deck with a pool view, where you can enjoy your quiet mornings or your end of the day relaxation.... wine recommended, not required. If you are up for it, you can cook something up in this absolutely stunning, custom built kitchen (2018) with upgraded black stainless steel appliances, or put down some take out food onto the spacious gorgeous countertops. Head down the hallway off the living room and you will see the linen closet as well as the utility closet, which also features the washer and dryer and a wall bolted safe inside. Also off the hallway is a very large bedroom that will easily fit a king size bed and features a walk in closet. And finally the bathroom directly across from the bedroom, which was renovated in 2014 to feature custom tile work, new tub, flooring, vanity, and fixtures. This premium upstairs end unit has it all, as well as no shared walls and upgraded windows (2013). Easily walkable to Lake Ella, extremely close to the local restaurants, Publix, Whole Foods and much more, convenient to state offices and downtown, while maintaining a secluded feel. Don't miss this opportunity for arguably the best 1BR/1BA in Midtown!!

4342 Bottle Brush, Tallahassee, 32303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Tower Gates, a beautiful community of newly crafted quality homes in NW Tallahassee. This is the Brockwell floor plan which is a spacious and open concept design with full 2 car garage. Features include luxury vinyl plank floors, double tray ceilings in the living room, tray ceilings in the master suite, sink and cabinetry in laundry, spectacular lighting, fixtures, & stainless appliance package, custom cabinets w/ soft close drawers & 8 foot doors throughout accenting the volume ceiling perfectly...plus a covered back porch. Enjoy a gorgeous master suite w/ a huge walk-in closet & luxury bathroom that has a double sink vanity and large step in shower. Many energy saving features included as well. Pictures are of previous model, some finishes may vary. Eligible for 0% down financing thru USDA.

