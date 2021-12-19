Wichita-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wichita, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wichita will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

342 S Wetmore, Wichita, 67209 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,892 Square Feet | Built in 1957

West Wichita Hard To Find Property!!! This home has 3000 sq ft just on thev main floor. Updates have been done throughout the entre house. You dont find a property like in town with 1.5 acres, a 1200 sq ft shop and swimming pool. This sprawling ranch home has it all... All BRICK exterior,WOOD floors, REMODELED kitchen, LARGE bedrooms and 2 FAMILY ROOMS on the main floor just to mention a few upgrades. This completely finished basement allows you to spread out and grow. It even has a NEW bathroom. In this backyard you have the feeling of your own Oasis. Backing up to the tree row even allows for occasional wildlife sightings!!! You can enjoy the large COVERED PATIO for cookouts and entertainings. NO SPECIALS and Goddard schools what more could you ask for? This is a must see to appreciate the upgrades and updates. Motivated Seller.

For open house information, contact Michelle L Briggs, RE/MAX PREMIER at 316-773-2707

2208 N Richmond St, Wichita, 67204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1959

West Wichita~ Welcome HOME to this crisp and charming home nestled in the Benjamin Hills Addition. Enjoy the mature and quiet neighborhood close to shopping and family needs. ~This home features newly updated kitchen flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, great yard space, and is ready for a new family to love!

For open house information, contact Krystal Wyrick, Exp Realty, LLC at 913-451-6767

501 S Springlake Ln, Wichita, 67230 4 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1966

RUN - don't walk - to this incredible home in southeast Wichita, just down the street from Andover. With four bedrooms, two bonus rooms, four baths, and over 5,300 square feet of finished space, you will have way more than enough room to spread out! This home is tucked away on a corner lot that's 2/3 of an acre and boasts enormous front and back yards, plus a pond in front of the house. Pull up front through the circle drive and you'll instantly feel at home. The curb appeal is evident with the beautiful brick façade and mature trees all around. Head up the covered porch that spans the front of the home and enter the foyer. To your right, the spacious living room has a row of windows that provide lovely views of the outdoors. The massive kitchen was clearly designed with the home chef in mind and it features sleek granite counters with plenty of room for prep, TONS of storage space, and pantry cabinets. The attached dining/hearth room is centered around a rustic brick fireplace and it has beamed ceilings and room to accommodate even a large holiday gathering with family or friends. Sliding doors lead out to the back patio. There are four spacious bedrooms on the main floor. All include brand new carpet. The master bedroom has an en suite bath and a huge walk-in closet. Another bedroom has a 3/4 bath and an exterior door, making it perfect for a studio apartment or guest's quarters. The main bathroom is newly remodeled and has a spa-like jetted tub where you can relax and unwind. Head downstairs and you'll find even more space! The family/recreation room is like a whole home in itself! It offers a fireplace; wet bar with an eating bar island; and room for a play area, home theater, pool table (included with the home), and whatever else you desire! Two bonus rooms, an office/storage room, and a bathroom complete this palatial home. Other great features include class 4 roof shingles, new exterior and interior paint, and new windows. Finally, step outside and check out your new outdoor oasis. The covered deck provides a wonderful vantage point for watching a colorful Kansas sunset any time of the year. The yard is fully fenced and has a huge storage shed to house your tools and lawn equipment. There's also plenty of space for outdoor activities and adventures. This home is located just minutes from Andover and southeast Wichita amenities including grocery shopping, gyms, restaurants, parks, and easy highway access. Schedule your private showing and come see it today before it's gone forever!

For open house information, contact Joy Thompson, Keller Williams Signature Partners at 316-681-3600

7701 E Dublin St, Wichita, 67206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful full brick home in Woodlawn Village situated on a large .41 acre lot. You don't want to miss out on this one! This home has a great floor plan and the charm you have been looking for. As you walk in the front door to your right you will find the formal living room (with new carpet) and formal dining area with wood floors. As you move in to the kitchen you will notice all the great updates including granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances and beautiful subway tile backsplash along with nice dining space with great views of the backyard. Adjacent to the kitchen in the spacious main floor family room with a stunning gas fireplace update with stack stone and rustic timber mantel. The look is completed with hand-scraped hardwood floors. The large master bedroom with private master bath and walk in closet. The main floor offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has a nice finished family room and lighting has been set up for a great home office area. The list of improvements over just a last year are extensive: fresh interior paint throughout the home, all new carpet, new lighting throughout the entire home including new ceiling fans in the bedrooms with upgraded features, new roof and the list goes on. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Monica Miller, Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate at 316-686-7121