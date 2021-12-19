ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fieldton, TX

Top homes for sale in Fieldton

Fieldton Times
 2 days ago

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uc7c9_0dR5hRxJ00

606 Mill Rd, Springtown, 79082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $506,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14627609 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - February completion! ~ Sitting on 2 private acres, our Bennett Floor Plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study-flex room. It features a large open kitchen with a huge Island. This home will have custom cabinets and granite throughout. Spacious closets are at every turn and the patio is outfitted with a wood burning fireplace. Call us today, these will not last long!

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627609)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329KvY_0dR5hRxJ00

205 Henderson Avenue, Amherst, 79312

4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,487 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the small town of Amherst, TX. This is a great home nestled on two lots in a quiet neighborhood with so many amenities. A large open living area, kitchen/dining combo, four very spacious bedrooms, great bathrooms, two laundry areas in an oversized utility area and lots of storage space in the garage as well as a half bath. Outdoors you will love the covered patio, beautiful grass and large, fenced backyard with a storage shed. This home has so much to offer you have to see it for yourself. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carrie Hanlin, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108381)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C8JR_0dR5hRxJ00

241 Vineyard Lane, Springtown, 79082

4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14632672 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - January completion! ~ Get ready for country living! This Sapphire Ranch floor plan sits on 2 quaint acres. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open concept floor plan and plenty of space. It will feature custom cabinets, granite throughout and designer finishes. Home sits right next to a beautiful winery. Call us today for details.

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14632672)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Pvpq_0dR5hRxJ00

1990 County Road 155, Amherst, 79312

3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming Country home with approximately one acre just outside of Amherst, TX. Indoors you will find three bedrooms, two baths and an open kitchen/dining room with an island, open concept living area as well as a laundry area and office. Outdoors you will find a freshly painted and covered front porch area as well as a new roof replaced in 2021. This home sits on an acre and the Seller is willing to include another acre for a little additional space. Call today for more details and to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carrie Hanlin, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108514)

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

