Top homes for sale in Fieldton

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

606 Mill Rd, Springtown, 79082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $506,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14627609 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - February completion! ~ Sitting on 2 private acres, our Bennett Floor Plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study-flex room. It features a large open kitchen with a huge Island. This home will have custom cabinets and granite throughout. Spacious closets are at every turn and the patio is outfitted with a wood burning fireplace. Call us today, these will not last long!

205 Henderson Avenue, Amherst, 79312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,487 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the small town of Amherst, TX. This is a great home nestled on two lots in a quiet neighborhood with so many amenities. A large open living area, kitchen/dining combo, four very spacious bedrooms, great bathrooms, two laundry areas in an oversized utility area and lots of storage space in the garage as well as a half bath. Outdoors you will love the covered patio, beautiful grass and large, fenced backyard with a storage shed. This home has so much to offer you have to see it for yourself. Call today for your private showing!

241 Vineyard Lane, Springtown, 79082 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14632672 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - January completion! ~ Get ready for country living! This Sapphire Ranch floor plan sits on 2 quaint acres. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open concept floor plan and plenty of space. It will feature custom cabinets, granite throughout and designer finishes. Home sits right next to a beautiful winery. Call us today for details.

1990 County Road 155, Amherst, 79312 3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming Country home with approximately one acre just outside of Amherst, TX. Indoors you will find three bedrooms, two baths and an open kitchen/dining room with an island, open concept living area as well as a laundry area and office. Outdoors you will find a freshly painted and covered front porch area as well as a new roof replaced in 2021. This home sits on an acre and the Seller is willing to include another acre for a little additional space. Call today for more details and to schedule your private showing!

