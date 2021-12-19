Top homes for sale in Ganado

(Ganado, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ganado will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1201 S 3Rd, Ganado, 77962 2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Welcome to 1201 South Third. This charming home is inviting, well maintained and located in a lovely established neighborhood. Move-in ready with 1405 square foot but lives and feels much larger. Mature trees cover the entire lot and a large deck off the back entry is perfect for outdoor dining. Kitchen features a 40" freestanding oven, an abundance of cabinet space and breakfast bar which opens to living and dining areas. Entire perimeter of yard is fenced. Primary bedroom features spacious his/her closets and beautiful natural light. Seller has made this work for their family as a 3 bedroom. Attached 2-car garage has built-in storage cabinets as well as rafter storage above and new sheetrock for possible additional future bedroom or bonus room. You're going to want to see this property in person - call today for your private tour!

For open house information, contact Angela Stancik, ThisisLivin Properties LLC at 713-492-5700

208 W Heard Street, Ganado, 77962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Ganando located less that 1 block to schools. Featuring a large fenced back yard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Allison Vinson-Shepard, Woolson Real Estate Inc at 361-578-3623