House-hunt Toledo: What’s on the market

8835 Suder, Erie, 48133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Country Living! Relax & enjoy evening sunsets from sunroom w/ventless gas fireplace or in the spacious backyard. This 3 Bedrm, 2 Bath home offers 3/4 acre lot, den or possible 4th bedrm, 2 car garage, large laundry/utility room and lots of storage space. Many updates include newer septic & leach field (2016), natural gas boiler (2017) & roof (2018). This home offers city water, well water (outside faucets) & many perennial flowers & landscaping. Freeway is easily accessible to this peaceful rural location.

1951 W Erie, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,637 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Quality built hilltop home, open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of windows for natural sunlight, back of home faces South, high quality Wood Mode kitchen cabinets, granite counters, gas fireplace in living room with high ceiling, large dining room, first floor master suite, separate tub and shower, walk in closet, full finished walk out lower level with 2nd kitchen, full bath, roof 2009, A/C 2010, composite decks and railings 2017, exterior painting 2017, black top driveway 2020, custom garage doors 2020, built in pool, back up generator, beautiful setting surrounded by nature, backs up to Tomahawk 40 Acre wooded archery club.

2222 Willow Bend, Temperance, 48182 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Well maintained Bedford 1.5 sty, sun room with vaulted ceiling, roof 2016, furnace and hot water heater 2015, stainless steel kitchen appliances, solid surface counter tops, wood floor, most light fixture upgraded, first floor bedroom, fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, shed, home shows well.

7476 Tarra, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1963

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Bedford one story home, basement, 9 x 11 screened rear porch, fenced rear yard, hardwood floors under bedroom carpets, 2 car garage. Home needs some updating. Washer/dryer stay

