Forrest City, AR

Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

 5 days ago

(Forrest City, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forrest City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SRv3_0ckJgVBP00

228 N Powell Street, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to Market 228 N. Powell St. in Forrest City, AR. This is a property full of potential. This property would be wonderful for an investment property or to make your forever home! It boasts 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. This property is located near many stores and restaurants. This home is also very convenient to Memphis. This home won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home.

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034368)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mg3Ml_0ckJgVBP00

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzQIX_0ckJgVBP00

113 W Franklin Avenue, Forrest City, 72335

0 Bed 0 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Market 113 W. Franklin Ave. in Forrest City, AR. This property is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. This property is waiting to be made in to your own. It features an unfinished mini home, just waiting for your personalized touch! This property won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home!

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0tcB_0ckJgVBP00

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89992)

Forrest City, AR
With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

