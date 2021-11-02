Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

(Forrest City, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forrest City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

228 N Powell Street, Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to Market 228 N. Powell St. in Forrest City, AR. This is a property full of potential. This property would be wonderful for an investment property or to make your forever home! It boasts 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. This property is located near many stores and restaurants. This home is also very convenient to Memphis. This home won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home.

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

113 W Franklin Avenue, Forrest City, 72335 0 Bed 0 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Market 113 W. Franklin Ave. in Forrest City, AR. This property is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. This property is waiting to be made in to your own. It features an unfinished mini home, just waiting for your personalized touch! This property won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home!

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

