Lebanon, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lebanon

 4 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

