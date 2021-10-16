House hunt Jacksonville: See what’s on the market now

(Jacksonville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

110 Church Street, Murrayville, 62668 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has 2 bedrooms down, with potential of 2 more upstairs. This home features an updated furnace and central air and other updates. All the appliances stay with laundry on the main level. The large back yard is great for entertaining ,with a multi teared deck . Huge 2 car garage with room to park your boat , that is also cooled and has a finished room. There is much potential in this home.

915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

902 Hackett Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard. 2 car garage with one garage door opener. Large deck. Home features large kitchen. Selling as is. Broker owned.

