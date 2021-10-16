CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

House hunt Jacksonville: See what's on the market now

Jacksonville Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlPIl_0cTOGamm00

110 Church Street, Murrayville, 62668

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has 2 bedrooms down, with potential of 2 more upstairs. This home features an updated furnace and central air and other updates. All the appliances stay with laundry on the main level. The large back yard is great for entertaining ,with a multi teared deck . Huge 2 car garage with room to park your boat , that is also cooled and has a finished room. There is much potential in this home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1008444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvKG4_0cTOGamm00

915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1008598)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlKZF_0cTOGamm00

902 Hackett Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard. 2 car garage with one garage door opener. Large deck. Home features large kitchen. Selling as is. Broker owned.

For open house information, contact Lori Skerston, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1009394)

Jacksonville Bulletin

ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

