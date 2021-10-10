CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrabelle, FL

Live events Carrabelle — what’s coming up

Carrabelle Digest
 6 days ago

(CARRABELLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Carrabelle calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrabelle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dK4_0cMyXpbf00

Open Mic Nights

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Come on out and showcase your talent. Do you sing? Play an instrument? Want to share a story, or recite a poem? Feel free to use this as your opportunity! Also Happy House is from 5- Close! Catch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKTn1_0cMyXpbf00

Journey to Freedom: the Odyssey of Moses Roper

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 86 Water St, Apalachicola, FL

A new exhibit at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art! Discover the incredible story of Moses Roper, who was once enslaved on an Apalachicola steamboat but escaped slavery in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04B4fR_0cMyXpbf00

SGI Civic Club 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 151 Laughing Gull Ln, Carrabelle, FL

Third Annual SGI Civic Club Charity Golf Tournament at St James Bay Golf Course. Register online at www.sgicivicclub.com/register Also check out other Sports Events in Carrabelle , Nonprofit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANNB6_0cMyXpbf00

2nd Annual Spooktacular Trick or Treat

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2B E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, FL

The St. George Lighthouse Association will be hosting a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Trail on Friday, October 29th from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. This safe, family-friendly Halloween event will be held in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mmw5l_0cMyXpbf00

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory Open House

St Teresa, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3618 US-98, St Teresa, FL

FSUCML Open House highlights the importance of improving human awareness of the tight linkages between healthy ecosystems and healthy societies. Think of our local habitats — seagrass meadows...

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle, FL
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

