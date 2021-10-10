Live events Carrabelle — what’s coming up

(CARRABELLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Carrabelle calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrabelle:

Open Mic Nights Eastpoint, FL

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Come on out and showcase your talent. Do you sing? Play an instrument? Want to share a story, or recite a poem? Feel free to use this as your opportunity! Also Happy House is from 5- Close! Catch...

Journey to Freedom: the Odyssey of Moses Roper Apalachicola, FL

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 86 Water St, Apalachicola, FL

A new exhibit at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art! Discover the incredible story of Moses Roper, who was once enslaved on an Apalachicola steamboat but escaped slavery in a...

SGI Civic Club 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Carrabelle, FL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 151 Laughing Gull Ln, Carrabelle, FL

Third Annual SGI Civic Club Charity Golf Tournament at St James Bay Golf Course. Register online at www.sgicivicclub.com/register

2nd Annual Spooktacular Trick or Treat Eastpoint, FL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2B E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, FL

The St. George Lighthouse Association will be hosting a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Trail on Friday, October 29th from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. This safe, family-friendly Halloween event will be held in...

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory Open House St Teresa, FL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3618 US-98, St Teresa, FL

FSUCML Open House highlights the importance of improving human awareness of the tight linkages between healthy ecosystems and healthy societies. Think of our local habitats — seagrass meadows...