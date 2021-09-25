Huntsville calendar: Coming events
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Huntsville calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Huntsville area:
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 228 Holmes Avenue Northwest, 5th Floor Suite D, Huntsville, AL 35801
Style you hair for upcoming holidays and be the talk of the night. DIY tips & tricks for ANY skill level .
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801
TAUK makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall with the “Chaos Companion Tour”
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801
Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 Gates Avenue Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35801
Black Tie Charity Gala and Scholarship ball hosted by Violet Phoenix Foundation
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:45 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 200 Governors Drive SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
You can learn about soft skills in a class, seminar, watch a video or read a book. But to become proficient, you must practice them.
