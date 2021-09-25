CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville calendar: Coming events

Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Huntsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huntsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKW41_0c7ucxZK00

Holiday Hair DIY

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Holmes Avenue Northwest, 5th Floor Suite D, Huntsville, AL 35801

Style you hair for upcoming holidays and be the talk of the night. DIY tips & tricks for ANY skill level .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOD9j_0c7ucxZK00

TAUK “Chaos Companion Tour”

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

TAUK makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall with the “Chaos Companion Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyC41_0c7ucxZK00

Southern Culture On The Skids

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIXmB_0c7ucxZK00

2nd Annual Violet Phoenix Foundation Gala

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 Gates Avenue Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Black Tie Charity Gala and Scholarship ball hosted by Violet Phoenix Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W1AY_0c7ucxZK00

Soft Skills Workshop Online in Huntsville

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Governors Drive SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

You can learn about soft skills in a class, seminar, watch a video or read a book. But to become proficient, you must practice them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
