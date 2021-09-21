Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atoka's cheapest

(ATOKA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.

The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shamrock 600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Sunshine 1175 Us-75, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Choctaw Travel Plaza 1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1935 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

Pilot 1954 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.