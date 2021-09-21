Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atoka's cheapest
(ATOKA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.
The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.34
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.50
$3.35
|card
card$2.79
$3.17
$3.55
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
