Atoka, OK

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atoka's cheapest

Atoka Updates
 9 days ago
(ATOKA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.

The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shamrock

600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.97

Sunshine

1175 Us-75, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Choctaw Travel Plaza

1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

1935 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.34
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.39

Pilot

1954 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.50
$3.35
card
card$2.79
$3.17
$3.55
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

