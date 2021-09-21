Survey of Poughkeepsie diesel prices shows where to save $0.82 per gallon

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Poughkeepsie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Poughkeepsie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Sunoco at 2194 South Rd .

The average price across the greater Poughkeepsie area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf 688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Exxon 718 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

XtraMart 3731 Us-9W, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.15

Mobil 298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.16 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ 3.16

Sunoco 2 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.