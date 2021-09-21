Survey of Poughkeepsie diesel prices shows where to save $0.82 per gallon
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Poughkeepsie, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Poughkeepsie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Sunoco at 2194 South Rd .
The average price across the greater Poughkeepsie area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.36
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.07
$3.36
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.38
$3.68
$3.15
|card
card$3.05
$3.48
$3.78
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.39
$3.69
$3.16
|card
card$3.06
$3.35
$3.79
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
|card
card$3.27
$3.65
$3.95
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0