CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie Voice

Survey of Poughkeepsie diesel prices shows where to save $0.82 per gallon

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0c3Ch0Q700

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Poughkeepsie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Poughkeepsie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Sunoco at 2194 South Rd .

The average price across the greater Poughkeepsie area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf

688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07

Exxon

718 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07

XtraMart

3731 Us-9W, Highland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.36
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.07
$3.36
$--
$3.09

Sunoco

349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.38
$3.68
$3.15
card
card$3.05
$3.48
$3.78
$3.15

Mobil

298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.39
$3.69
$3.16
card
card$3.06
$3.35
$3.79
$3.16

Sunoco

2 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
card
card$3.27
$3.65
$3.95
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
94
Followers
272
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy