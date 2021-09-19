CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

On the hunt for a home in Kennewick? These houses are on the market

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 4 days ago

(Kennewick, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kennewick than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPHAy_0c10OC4i00

80 Van Giesen St, Richland, 99354

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1944

MLS# 255363 This F House will give you all the feels! Boasting 2260 sq ft, 4 beds, 2 baths and sitting on a large .28 acre fully fenced lot, you will immediately feel at home. You will love all the little details from the traditional brick accents to the beautiful built in shelving to the sweet kitchen updates. Prime location with a short walk to the river, Uptown shopping, Leslie Groves Park, Howard Amon Park...this list goes on! Several updates have been made such as the sprinkler system, kitchen backsplash/hardware/sink, new range/oven, new paint throughout most of the home, new washer/dryer (included with the home). Open Houses Saturday 11-1pm & Sunday 1-3pm or call your favorite realtor for a private showing!/Cassandra Smith/CELL: 509-947-3220/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities//

For open house information, contact Cassandra Smith, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188

Copyright © 2021 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-255363)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqdBW_0c10OC4i00

20 Cosmic Ln, Richland, 99354

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MLS# 256439 A beautifully maintained 2018 double wide, manufactured home is calling your name! •Located in a friendly, calm community that is a quick drive away from beautiful Leslie Groves Park in Richland, WA.•Spacious open concept living space (kitchen, dining area, living room,) makes it an ideal environment to host family events. •Soak in the natural light from the big windows that let in the light in during bright sunny days.•Mudroom/laundry room conveniently located next to the Kitchen.•A large master-bedroom with master bath.•Two spacious bedrooms with shared bathroom. COME SEE THIS BEAUTY! Open House Saturday (09/11) & Sunday (09/12) from 11 A.M to 2 A.M*Please remember to follow COVID state guidelines when touring the home* This beautiful home will not last long; so, be sure to call the listing agent or your favorite REALTOR today and schedule a private showing.Listing Agent: EDGARDO QUIROZ, REALTOR ® | 509-350-2355 | Keller Williams Tri-Cities/Edgardo Quiroz-Moreno/CELL: 509-350-2355/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

For open house information, contact Edgardo Quiroz-Moreno, Keller Williams Tri-Cities at 509-539-5535

Copyright © 2021 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-256439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQBZR_0c10OC4i00

12012 Grandview Ln, Kennewick, 99338

3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2016

MLS# 254880 Welcome Home! Custom built 2016 Sawby Construction home on a half acre. This rambler features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, XL garage, and a very open living concept. Warm and rustic features throughout that make this home very cozy. Gas fireplace with a custom lit built-in. The kitchen has under cabinet lighting, knotty Alder cabinetry, and gas stove. The master bedroom has a private door to massive covered patio, dual vanities, tile walk-in shower with dual shower heads plus a rain head, and large custom walk-in closet. All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets and views. The 11ft kitchen island and covered patio is perfect for entertaining with TV plug, BBQ stub, stamped concrete, and tons of lighting. Upper backyard landing has a firepit, drip system for raised garden beds and fruit trees. RV/Boat parking! Room for a Pool!' Don't miss the amazing home with views that go for miles!/Alana Carter/CELL: 509-619-8444/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Jenifer Sawby/CELL: 509-205-1985

For open house information, contact Alana Carter, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188

Copyright © 2021 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-254880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SvgH_0c10OC4i00

1807 Swift Blvd, Richland, 99352

2 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 609 Square Feet | Built in 1944

MLS# 256640 Don't miss out on this Central Richland home on a large lot WITH A 36ftx28ft SHOP! This home has already been partially updated. There are laminate floors through out, remodled bathroom with a jetted bath tub/shower, double pane windows, and updated siding. This house sits on the corner of Swift and Willard, there is a long driveway on Swift and a driveway into the shop on Willard so there is plenty of parking!/Justin Benton/CELL: 509-521-9047/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

For open house information, contact Justin Benton, Keller Williams Tri-Cities at 509-539-5535

Copyright © 2021 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-256640)

