Check out these homes for sale in Avalon now

(Avalon, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Avalon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

324 Las Lomas Avenue, Avalon, 90704 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Designed and constructed by the late David Renton, close friend and architect for the William Wrigley Family, in 1926. It is set upon the west hillside of Avalon Bay and it boasts the true island lifestyle with such character and charm. Spanish style design and well appointed with 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths on two levels of living space. An entertainers delight featuring an indoor/outdoor calming feel. Newly constructed ocean view deck with large Pergola overhang, art deco lighting and electrical outlets. Large storage unit just below this 2020 addition to this gorgeous home. Hard wood floors, wide baseboards, crown molding, ceiling fans, loads of windows with natural lighting throughout. Galley kitchen with gas 4 burner range, dishwasher and double stainless steel sinks. Remodeled in 1994 (permitted) by present owner with new electrical and plumbing throughout. (1994) This was the first home required by the City of Avalon to be sprinkled on the interior for fire safety. Home has A/C & heat on upper level and forced air heat in lower level. Over sized one car garage with loads of storage. Off street parking on upper entrance side which is private for you and your guests. Can hold one car or two golf carts easily.

238 Marilla Avenue, Avalon, 90704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,888 | Duplex | 1,011 Square Feet | Built in 1931

COME AND CHECK OUT THIS DUPLEX ON CATALINA ISLAND !!!!!! WHAT A GREAT VACATION RENTAL FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY !!!!! 1 BEDROOM UP STAIRS AND 1 BATH-- AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND 1 BATH !!!!! THIS ONE YOU NEED TO SEE SO DONT WAIT THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG !!!!

320 Descanso Avenue, Avalon, 90704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $914,888 | Duplex | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1919

WOW DONT MISS OUT ON THIS DUPLEX IN CATALINA !!!ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH LOCATED IN "THE FLATS" !!!!THE UPPER UNIT IS I BEDROOM 1 BATH ROOM WITH A LARGE BALCONY.THE BOTTOM UNIT IS 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM !!!COME AND GET THIS GREAT INVESTMENT WHILE YOU CAN WONT LAST LONG !!!!!

60 Camino De Flores, Avalon, 90704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $989,000 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This well-appointed two-bedroom, two bath villa with 860 SF +/- is an end unit allowing abundance of views and sunshine is located within beautiful Hamilton Cove gated community. Wake to beautiful sunrises from the master bedroom with bath. French doors from both the living room and master bedroom lead to the deck, perfect for entertaining or quietly enjoying the views of the ocean, beach and poolside. This villa is close to the club house, pool, spa and fitness center. It has a vacation rental permit. Sold partially furnished with all appliances, and furnishings and golf cart. Some of the many amenities that Hamilton Cove gated community has to offer are 18-hole putting course, croquet course, 2 tennis courts, club house; pool, Jacuzzi, workout center equipped with saunas, lockers, showers and moorings. Bask in the beautiful sunrises and sleep to the calming sounds of the ocean.

