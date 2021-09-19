House hunt Stigler: See what’s on the market now

(Stigler, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stigler. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

400 Se "A" St, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 1920's three bedroom, one bath, home located 1 block off Main Street in Stigler is ready to be revived and made new again. If you are in the market for a Fixer Upper, then this is a home worth looking at. Property to be sold AS IS.

30449 W County Road 1240, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is 20 Acres m/l located in Haskell County. This property has so much to offer w/a creek running through it, multiple barns, multiple working chicken houses, multiple storage facilities, 40x50 & 40x500 & a house w/a 20x19 add on, that is craving your special touches. Electric & rural water available makes this remote property the perfect location to start your new endeavor! Owner has a Grow Facility on another parcel of land & can share his plans to help you start your own Grow Facility if desired

40012 S County Road 4460, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath home, 2100 square feet sitting on 6 acres in Stigler. This home has tons of extras including large kitchen, walk in safe room, extra storage, and a beautifully decorated back yard area. It also comes with a 30X24 mother in law cottage/apartment, with tons of opportunities. The property is equipped with a well and also 4 mature pecan trees. The apartment has a full kitchen and bath. The 6 acres is cleared with a barn for livestock. This property is ready for new owners.

408 E Ute, Porum, 74455 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOOKING FOR A GET-A-WAY THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK? This is it! You will feel right at home when you step into this newly remodeled home that's loaded with rustic charm that will give you that wow factor. Enjoy sitting on your front porch swing with a cool glass of lemonade or on your covered back deck hosting your next BBQ. Completely fenced yard for all your kiddos and four legged family. Also, included is a storm shelter and storage shed. DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!

