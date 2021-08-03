Survey pinpoints Wilton's cheapest diesel

(WILTON, ME) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wilton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wilton area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 227 Us-2 Easthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 380 Us-2 East, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

The average price across the greater Wilton area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 227 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Irving 507 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 4.07 $ 3.32

CITGO 380 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.