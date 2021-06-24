Houston Public Library partners with KHOU11 to present "Liftoff To Learning reloaded

quokkabottles/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library is partnering with KHOU11 to present "Liftoff To Learning reloaded", which will be held every Saturday on June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31 and August 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The program will also feature KHOU11 celebrity storytimes and air at the same time on KHOU11's education centric Channel 55. It aims to celebrate one year in helping to bridge the learning and technology gap facing Houston's youth.

This educational programming initiative, which was launched last summer, is a response to the needs to assure students and families without a home and access to computers so that they were able to access library programming and resources throughout the pandemic.

Liftoff To Learning, an award-winning program, includes educational videos focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). This program targets kindergarteners to third-grade students and their families.

Children can watch various videos, such as Brainfuse Homework Help, Dragons rules, Abiyoyo, STEM Finger Print Activity, STEM Activity Biodegradable Cups For Your Plant, Flight School, Tornado In A Bottle STEM Activity, Itsy Mitsy Run Away, Pet Care With Houston SPCA, You Matter, Adopting With Houston SPCA, Truman, STEM Heart Rate Experiment, Rot The Cutest In The World and many more.

More videos can be found at https://www.khou.com/learning.

On a different note, the Houston Public Library provides a number of databases. It also has various recommended websites to support learning and serve as resources to help further bridge the gap.

For more databases, visit https://houstonlibrary.org/all-databases-6857 and click this link https://houstonlibrary.org/get-help to get help from a librarian.

Liftoff To Learning programs is one of many ways that KHOU11 proves to stand for Houston by supporting the education of Houston's children.

For more detailed information about the Houston Public Library visit https://www.houstonlibrary.org/ and https://www.khou.com/ for KHOU11.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.