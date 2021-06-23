Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Bolay Will Celebrate Its Newest Boca Raton Restaurant With A Three Day Giveaway

Best of South Florida
Best of South Florida
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HjqA_0acVxF3k00
Photo courtesy of Bolay

Next month, three is the lucky number for anyone planning to celebratet the grand opening of Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen in Boca Raton.

As the brand opens its 19th location — and third in Boca Raton — the newest restaurantt located at 9560 Glades Road will celebrate with its new "Three Days Of Giveaways" that includes gifts to the first 100 guests in line each day.

Founded in Wellington in 2016, Bolay takes a fast casual approach to fresh, bold and flavorful food that invigorates the palate. Created by Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon and his son, Chris Gannon, the restaurant invites diners to build “bols” for lunch and dinner, packed with nutrient rich super foods and tasty proteins. Start with a base of noodles, rice or leafy greens; add seasonal veggies like Ginger Broccoli, Balsamic Mushrooms and more; pile on proteins including Lemon Chicken, Spicy Thai Shrimp, Miso-Glazed Tofu and others; toss in an add-on of cilantro, Parmesan cheese or avocado; and finish with Spicy Thai, Creamy Garlic and Herb, Sriracha or Cilantro Pesto Sauce.

As Bolay opens their doors in Boca Raton, they'll be giving the first 100 guests in line on Thursday, July 8; Friday, July 9; and Saturday, July 10, $50 gift cards worth of Bolay goodness.

To add to the opening festivities, Bolay is also hosting a Pineapple Scavenger hunt on Saturday, July 10, where five plush pineapples will be hidden across town and those who locate them and return them back to Bolay will win a catering party for 10 people. To complete the weekend, on Sunday, July 11, kids eat free all day long with the purchase of a Small Bol priced at $8.49 value or greater.Tune into @bolay on Instagram for clues starting at 11 a.m. For more details on their grand opening festivities visit bolay.com/west-boca.

"Our expression ‘The Bolay Way’ is an inviting, inspiring approach to food and life. This means quick, delicious meals that are provided with consideration of everything that makes food great such as community, health, passion, flavor and service," says operating partner Gerardo Aguilar. "Our culture fuels the brand and through adversity, the team at Bolay has been committed to unity this past year. It’s been truly inspiring."

Bolay will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Quick contactless curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering provides a simple way for guests to enjoy Bolay with ease. Bolay is also accepting applications for all positions. Visit bolay.com/west-boca or calling 561-409-8745.

Best of South Florida

Best of South Florida

Miami, FL
ABOUT

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach and Broward to Miami.

