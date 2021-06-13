Cancel
Baker, CA

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Baker

Baker Times
(BAKER, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Baker, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvRId700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 84 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 119 °F, low 86 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker Times

