Conquer Any Hill with the Help of Atlanta’s Battery-Powered Bikes

https://pixabay.com/images/id-668794/

Everything is possible with technology, and you can now ride any hill with the help of e-bikes from Atlanta, GA. Thinking of the broader picture, climate change and global warming have been matters of concern for quite some time now. We all need to come forward and play our part in eliminating these banes. As we all know, e-bikes create lesser pollution per kilometer compared to cars and motorcycles.

Further, an e-bike consumes 100-150 watts of energy on an average compared to 15,000 or more by a petrol/diesel car. Therefore, it goes without saying that e-bikes can help improve air quality.

Considering the positive impacts of e-bikes on nature, the renowned companies in Atlanta are producing the vehicles in a variety of designs to accommodate your requirements. So, from the hills to the plains, e-bikes from Atlanta are going to be your trusted companions.

E-Bikes and Atlanta

Let us discuss the real-life story of McKenzie Wren. She is a 56-year-old equity facilitator and consultant. She used to ride bicycles to commute around Atlanta. However, she found it inconvenient to use it when she needed to show up to client meetings as the cycle made her sweat like a marathon runner. But fortunately, she discovered Edison a little over four years ago.

Four years ago, Edison was a brand-new Kirkwood-based company that is still the only electric motor-assisted bike builder in Atlanta. The Edison e-bikes will help you ride more than 20 miles per hour for up to 40-miles per charge. You can zoom up hills using these e-bikes by putting in a little effort. Further, you can increase mileage and shed some extra calories with pedaling.

Using the Edison e-bike has changed Wren’s life and helped her maintain her professional image. She says, “I’m proud to say I was an early adopter.”

Increasing Popularity of E-Bikes

Of late, there has been a soar in the popularity of e-bikes. People across all ages enjoy riding e-bikes for weekend joyrides, family outings, or some fun outdoor activities. Metro Atlanta’s ubiquitous hills, months of steamy temperatures, an increasing system of protected bike lanes, and paved trails, and the flourishing tech community have further given this popularity a massive boost. As a result, the local market of e-bikes is quite charged up nowadays.

https://pixabay.com/images/id-2688667/

About Edison Bikes

Ryan Hersh developed Edison bikes from scratches. He was a former motorcycle and BMX racer. He spent years outsourcing every component, such as lightweight frame, weld, and many more. He officially launched the current vehicles in 2017. Since then, the four-employee Edison has been able to sell more than 1,200 bikes. Mostly, ITP clients are buying these at the cost of $2,199 per piece or $4,098 for two pieces.

Hersh says, “It’s been really wild to see the [sales] trajectory.” He shoulders the responsibility as a full-time IT professional and assembles every bike with the two mechanics of Edison in his Kirkwood garage. He further adds, “Every single year, it’s bigger. September was the busiest month we’ve ever had.”

Sales for Edison reach the peak in the spring and fall months. However, the last year witnessed longer waits for the bikes due to the shortage of equipment caused by the pandemic. Hersh typically comes with two variations. The size of his e-bikes is based on the height of the rider.

Another establishment for e-bikes in Atlanta is ElectroBike Georgia. It started its journey five years ago in Brookhaven. It sells e-bikes, and it is the city’s first full-service e-bike shop. It has recently doubled its showroom space to accommodate the surging demand. The vice president of ElectroBike Georgia says, “We’ve definitely seen a boom, especially during the pandemic.”